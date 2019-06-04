App
Markets
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | As crude prices rise, avoid betting on OMCs

Tune in to The Market Podcast to find out what happened on D Street this past week, the key business events and what investors should track next week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The market witnessed high volatility this past week with major companies announcing Q4 results. UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and Axis Bank performed well, while Maruti Suzuki slipped due to a slump in auto sales.

Crude oil gained and was trading at $75 a barrel following the US' decision to not extend Iran crude waiver to eight countries including India. Although prices soared, consumers in India did not feel any impact as elections are underway and oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not push up prices.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair, who talks about betting on OMCs,  what transpired the past week, why the market was marginally lower and what to expect the next week.

Listen to the podcast for more.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 08:07 pm

