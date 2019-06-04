The Market Podcast | As crude prices rise, avoid betting on OMCs

The market witnessed high volatility this past week with major companies announcing Q4 results. UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and Axis Bank performed well, while Maruti Suzuki slipped due to a slump in auto sales.

Crude oil gained and was trading at $75 a barrel following the US' decision to not extend Iran crude waiver to eight countries including India. Although prices soared, consumers in India did not feel any impact as elections are underway and oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not push up prices.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair, who talks about betting on OMCs, what transpired the past week, why the market was marginally lower and what to expect the next week.