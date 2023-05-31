Tega Industries shares jumps 9% to 52-week high on solid Q4 numbers

Tega Industries Ltd

Shares of Tega Industries Ltd rallied 9 percent in early trade today, hitting a fresh 52-week highs after solid Q4 numbers. At 11:23am, the stock was trading 8.61 percent higher at Rs 888.45 on the NSE.

Tega Industries reported its Q4 numbers on May 30 in a filing with the NSE. On a quarterly basis, the operating revenue of the company increased 36.7 percent on-year to Rs 396.4 crore. Their operating EBITDA jumped 49.2 percent to Rs 102.8 crore. The company's profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter jumped 58.2 percent to Rs 77.3 crore.

Tega Industries operating revenue was reported at Rs 1,214 crore i.e. 27.6 percent higher on YoY basis. Operating EBITDA rose 47.9 percent YoY to Rs 270.4 crore and the profit after tax (PAT) increased 57.4 percent YoY to Rs 184 crore. Tega Industries has acquired McNally Sayaji Engineering Limited for Rs 165 crore as per the corporate filing. This acquisition includes debt of Rs 100 crore and equity of Rs 65 crore.

Stock Performance

Tega Industries Ltd was listed on December 13, 2021 on BSE. Since listing the stock has given a return of 44.59 percent.

