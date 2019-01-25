Technical View | Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

After a rangebound move, the Nifty fell sharply in last hour of trade on January 24 and formed big bearish candle on the daily charts, weighed by index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC and Reliance Industries.

ITC was the biggest loser, down over 4 percent after margin disappointment in Q3.

The immediate crucial support for the index could be 10,790, experts said, adding if it breaks that level then there could be a sharp fall in coming sessions.

Overall index has got stuck in a broader trading range of 10,700 to 10,985 zones and requires a decisive range breakout for next leg of the rally, experts said.

India VIX moved up by 0.58 percent to 18.08 levels. Volatility has to cool down below 16 zones to get a decisive range breakout.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,810.13, followed by 10,770.47. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,878.03 and then 10,906.27.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,266.4. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,158.7, followed by 27,051.0. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,358.2, followed by 27,450.0.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 208, target of Rs 224

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1235, target of Rs 1285

Buy Rural Electrification Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 118, target of Rs 130

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1960, target of Rs 2000

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1285, target of Rs 1340

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2640 and target of Rs 2725

Buy Kaveri Seed Company with a stop loss of Rs 569 and target of Rs 595

Sell Motherson Sumi Systems around Rs 155 with stop loss of Rs 159 and target of Rs 146

Buy Page Industries with a stop loss of Rs 23000 and target of Rs 23800

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with target at Rs 2700 and stop loss at Rs 2650

Buy Shriram Transport with target at Rs 1150-1160 and stop loss at Rs 1090

Buy State Bank of India with target at Rs 295 and stop loss at Rs 285

Sell Tata Elxsi with target at Rs 900 and stop loss at Rs 940

