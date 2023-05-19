Taking Stock: Market gains on late buying; Sensex up 298 points, Nifty above 18,200

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices underperformed and ended on a flat note.

The Indian equity market closed higher on May 19, snapping a three-day losing streak led by buying in information technology, auto and banking names in a highly volatile session.

At close, the Sensex was up 298 points or 0.48 percent at 61,729.68, and the Nifty was up 73.40 points or 0.40 percent at 18,203.40.

After a positive start, the equity benchmarks remained range-bound for most part of the session but buying in the last couple of hours helped them close near the day's high.

For the week, however, both benchmarks were down 0.5 percent each.

Stocks and Sectors

Top gainers on the Nifty included Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises after a Supreme Court panel in its report found no regulatory failure or price manipulation in Adani group stock. The other gainers were Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra and Infosys.

Divis Laboratories, Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer Products, NTPC and ONGC lost the most in the Nifty bunch.

Among sectors, information technology index was up 1.4 percent and auto, bank and realty gained 0.5 percent each. The pharma index closed a percent lower.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices underperformed and ended flat.

A short build-up was seen in Siemens, Zydus Lifesciences and Bandhan Bank, while a long build-up, a bullish sign, was seen in The Ramco Cements, Birlasoft and Adani Enterprises.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 400 percent was seen in HDFC Asset Management Company, Samvardhana Motherson International and Muthoot Finance.

More than 100 stocks, touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including Arvind, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Star Cement and Walchandnagar Industries.