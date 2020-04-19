Story in a chart: Inverse 'Head and Shoulders' pattern in Exide suggests buying opportunity

Shabbir Kayyumi

Why should you buy Exide Industries?

In technical analysis, an Inverse head and shoulders pattern describes a specific chart formation that projects a bearish-to-bullish trend reversal.

An Inverse Head and Shoulders reversal pattern forms after a down trend, and its completion marks a trend reversal to up trend. In the standard Inverse head and shoulders pattern, we connect the high after the left shoulder with the high created after the head.

A trendline is drawn by connecting these highest points of the two peaks, which is called as 'Neckline'. This trend line is the most important component of Inverse H&S pattern.

Exide Industries is trading in an upmove while forming Inverse Head & Shoulders pattern and this emerging pattern will be completed on a close above Rs 149. This stock is trading near strong resistance line standing around Rs 149 levels which is tested multiple times earlier which also suggest a strong bullish bias to continue further after a breakout.

Recent formation of Inverse Head & Shoulders classical pattern will give a breakout by trading only above Rs 149 levels, suggests buying in the stock for higher targets of Rs 172. Volume will also add further insight while trading these patterns. Decent volume participation while giving breakout will also give support to Inverse H&S pattern.

Buy signal

1. A decisive close above neckline (Rs 149) of Inverse Head & Shoulders pattern will give a pattern breakout.2. Prices are already trading above short- term moving average 20 DMA which will define bullish short-term trend.3. Mid- term moving average 50 DMA defines mid-term trend is very well augur with bulls as prices are sustained and trading above it.

4. Decent volume participation while pattern breakout will also give additional confirmation.

Profit booking

Target as per Inverse Head & Shoulders pattern is calculated by adding height of head (H) to neckline which comes to Rs 172, however one can book profits near previous swing high which is around Rs 168 levels.

Stop loss

Entire bullish view negates on breaching of right shoulder on closing basis and one should exit from long position. In case of Exide, it is placed around Rs 134 levels.

Conclusion

We recommend buying Exide Industries above Rs 149 levels with a stop loss of Rs 134 for higher target of Rs 172 as indicated in above chart.

(The author is Head - Technical Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors.)

