App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: AP

Stocks open higher on Wall Street a day after a late slide

The S&P 500 was up 1.4 percent in the first few minutes of trading, more than it lost a day earlier.

AP @moneycontrolcom

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as investors regain their confidence following a sudden drop a day earlier.

Big-name investor favourites like Facebook, Apple and Amazon helped pull the market higher in early trading Wednesday.

The S&P 500 was up 1.4 percent in the first few minutes of trading, more than it lost a day earlier.

Close

Target reported that its online sales more than doubled in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic put millions in lockdown.

related news

Markets in Europe and Asia also rose. The price of crude oil was up about 3 percent and bond yields held steady.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #Business #International Markets #S&P 500 #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Britain borrows at negative interest rate for first time

Britain borrows at negative interest rate for first time

Anand Mahindra is all praise for cuddle curtains, terms it a 'life-changing' invention

Anand Mahindra is all praise for cuddle curtains, terms it a 'life-changing' invention

Business Insight | COVID-19 safety guidelines for employers and employees

Business Insight | COVID-19 safety guidelines for employers and employees

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.