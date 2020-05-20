Stocks open higher on Wall Street a day after a late slide

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as investors regain their confidence following a sudden drop a day earlier.

Big-name investor favourites like Facebook, Apple and Amazon helped pull the market higher in early trading Wednesday.

The S&P 500 was up 1.4 percent in the first few minutes of trading, more than it lost a day earlier.

Target reported that its online sales more than doubled in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic put millions in lockdown.

Markets in Europe and Asia also rose. The price of crude oil was up about 3 percent and bond yields held steady.





