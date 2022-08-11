Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News

The market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 188 points.

The BSE Sensex fell 36 points to 58,817, while the Nifty50 gained 10 points at 17,535 and formed a Hanging Man-kind of pattern on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,463, followed by 17,391. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,586 and 17,638.

US Markets

Wall Street equities rallied and the dollar tumbled after signs of sharply decelerating U.S. inflation prompted bets that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at a slower pace than previously expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session up 535.1 points, or 1.63%, at 33,309.51 while the S&P 500 rose 87.77 points, or 2.13%, to 4,210.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 360.88 points, or 2.89%, to finish at 12,854.81.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets climbed on Thursday after a better-than-expected inflation report in the US sent stocks spiraling higher. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.65%. The Kospi in South Korea was 1.17% higher and the Kosdaq jumped 1.6%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan increased 0.42%.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 188 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,734 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

China's factory inflation hits 17-month low, consumer prices speed up

China's factory-gate inflation eased in July to a 17-month low, defying global cost pressures as slower domestic construction weighed on raw material demand, although consumer price increases hit a two-year high as pork supplies tightened.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 4.2% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday, versus an uptick of 6.1% in June and analysts' median forecast of 4.8%.

Oil rises on renewed gasoline demand, weak dollar

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, rebounding from losses early in the session, helped by encouraging figures on U.S. gasoline demand and as lower-than-expected US inflation data drove investors into riskier assets.

Brent crude futures settled up $1.09, or 1.1%, to $97.40 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $1.43, or 1.6%, to $91.93.

Results on August 11

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Aster DM Healthcare, Aurobindo Pharma, Bata India, Bharat Forge, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Greaves Cotton, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Himadri Speciality Chemical, KNR Constructions, Page Industries, The Phoenix Mills, Puravankara, Quess Corp, Sapphire Foods India, Shilpa Medicare, Spencers Retail, Sunteck Realty, Trent, Vipul Organics, and Wonderla Holidays will be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on August 11.

US inflation eases as the cost of gasoline plunges

US consumer prices were unchanged in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, delivering the first notable sign of relief for weary Americans who have watched inflation climb over the past two years.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was flat last month after advancing 1.3% in June, the Labor Department said on Wednesday in a closely watched report that nevertheless showed underlying inflation pressures remain elevated as the Federal Reserve mulls whether to embrace another super-sized interest rate hike in September

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,061.88 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 768.45 crore on August 10, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Equity MFs see funds flow decline 42% in July as investors shy away from volatility

Volatile stock markets are seen taking a toll on investor sentiment. Net inflows (more inflows than outflows) in equity mutual funds fell by 42 percent in July to Rs 8,898 crore compared to Rs 15,497 crore in June 2022 – a drop of 42 percent, as per the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

The total assets under management for the mutual fund industry rose to Rs 37.74 trillion as of July 31, 2022, compared to Rs 35.64 trillion. The debt funds saw net inflows of Rs 4,930 crore in July compared to net outflows of Rs 92,247 crore in the previous month.

Contribution through systematic investment plans – the preferred means of investing in mutual funds for individual investors, fell marginally to Rs 12,139 crore in July compared to Rs 12,275 crore in the previous month. The SIP accounts went up to 5.61 crore in July compared to 5.55 crore in the previous month.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stocks - Balrampur Chini Mills, and Delta Corp - are under NSE F&O ban for August 11. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

