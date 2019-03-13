Market Live: Indices off day's high, Nifty trades flat; metal stocks under pressure

Market Update: The Sensex is up 117.96 points or 0.31 percent at 37,653.62, and the Nifty up 15.70 points or 0.14 percent at 11,316.90. About 963 shares have advanced, 1,317 shares declined, and 110 shares are unchanged.

Nifty Realty is the biggest sectoral gainer and Nifty Media is the biggest loser at this hour.