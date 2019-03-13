Market Live: Indices off day's high, Nifty trades flat; metal stocks under pressure

Live now
Mar 13, 2019 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Update: The Sensex is up 117.96 points or 0.31 percent at 37,653.62, and the Nifty up 15.70 points or 0.14 percent at 11,316.90. About 963 shares have advanced, 1,317 shares declined, and 110 shares are unchanged.
Nifty Realty is the biggest sectoral gainer and Nifty Media is the biggest loser at this hour.
Investor wealth up Rs 8 lk cr in March as FII inflows get a boost, Street expects Modi return
Market-capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs 12 lakh crore as on March 12 to Rs 148.20 lakh crore from Rs 136.24 lakh crore as recorded on February 19
Just In | Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 8 mEq (600 mg) and 10 mEq (750 mg), the company said in an exchange filing.
It will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. This medication is a mineral supplement used to treat or prevent low amounts of potassium in the blood.
Just In | Karur Vysya Bank has allotted 48,700 unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible Tier 2 Bonds to raise Rs 487 crore on private placement basis.
Even as the Nifty Bank index is trading in the green, the constituent stocks are under pressure. Of the 12 constituents of Nifty Bank, 10 are trading in the red. The index is up 0.5 percent buoyed by surges in IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank.
Following DGCA's order to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in India, Jet Airways and SpiceJet have fallen in day's trade. IndiGo, on the other hand, which has comparatively fewer 737 MAX 8 aircraft has gained.
SpiceJet to BSE: Consequent to the regulatory directive on the Boeing 737 Max, SpiceJet has already initiated grounding of its Max fleet. In order to cause least inconvenience to its passengers and also bring these aircraft to its maintenance base we expect to complete this exercise on or before 4 pm today.
SpiceJet has canceled 14 flights for today and will be operating additional flights from tomorrow. Of the 76 planes in our fleet, 64 aircraft are in operations.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is likely to acquire 20 percent stake owned by Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha’s stake in Mindtree, media reports suggest. Read more
Just In | Ramco Systems has been chosen by Opteon Solutions, an international provider of property valuation and advisory services based in Australia and New Zealand, to digitise the company’s payroll operations, the company said in a BSE filing. Ramco Systems will digitize Payroll operations of staff spread across 75 offices in Australia and New Zealand.
Most of the metal stocks are trading in the red. SAIL is the biggest loser, down over 4 percent. Coal India, JSW Steel, Tata Steel are trading lower around 2 percent.
Tata's Vistara finally gets Centre's nod to fly overseas
The Centre gave an all clear to Tata-Singapore Airlines' joint venture Vistara to fly international routes, in one of its last decisions before the Election Commission announced dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Sensex Heat Map at this hour
Rupee trades higher: The Indian rupee is trading marginally higher at 69.67 per dollar against Tuesday's close 69.70.
Buzzing: Shares of NMDC rose 3.4 percent on Wednesday after company board approved interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19.
State-run MSTC to raise Rs 226 crore through IPO
State-run e-commerce company MSTC Ltd plans to raise Rs 226 crore through initial public offer. The issue will be launched on March 13 and closes on March 15.
SPARC enters into research collaboration with HitGen: HitGen and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) announced a research collaboration to identify novel small molecule leads for targets of interest.
Under this collaboration, HitGen will apply its advanced technology platform, based on DNA-encoded library design, synthesis and screening, to discover novel leads for SPARC.
Market Opens: It is a flat start for the Indian indices on Wednesday with Nifty below 11,300 level.
The Sensex is down 26.84 points at 37508.82, while Nifty is down 15.20 points at 11286. About 585 shares have advanced, 486 shares declined, and 33 shares are unchanged.
Interglobe Aviation, Apollo Tyres, Nestle, Eicher Motors, RIL, Wipro, ITC, HUL, Infosys are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are IOC, HPCL, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Allahabad Bank, Oil India and ONGC.
On the sectoral front, auto, bank, infra and metal indices are witnessing selling pressure, while FMCG ad IT indices are trading with marginal gains.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 69.74 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close 69.70.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening, with Nifty around 11,330 level.
The Sensex is up 103.20 points at 37638.86, and the Nifty up 30.10 points at 11331.30.
JSW Steel and Vedanta are trading lower in the pre-opening session, Asian Paints, DLF are trading higher.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 9-12% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 8.5 points or 0.08 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,323-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Crude Update: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, supported by planned cuts to Saudi exports and a reduced forecast for US crude output.
Stocks in the news: NMDC, Raymond, Advanced Enzyme, Avenue Supermarts, Keerthi
Advanced Enzyme Technologies | Avenue Supermarts | Keerthi Industries | Kalpataru Power Transmission and TVS Motor are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 18.50 points or 0.16 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,313.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things to know
Sensex continued its surge for the second consecutive session, ending 481.56 points higher at 37,535.66 on March 12. The Nifty50 rallied 133.15 points to 11,301.20 and formed a strong bullish candle on the daily charts.
US markets end mixed: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Tuesday after tame inflation data underscored the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on rate hikes, but the Dow ended down as Boeing's shares sank for a second day after one of its planes crashed in Ethiopia.
Asia trades lower: Asian share markets got off to a subdued start on Wednesday after a mixed finish on Wall Street, while a frazzled pound awaited its fate ahead of yet another make-or-break parliamentary vote on Brexit.
