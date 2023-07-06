Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty falls; US, Asian markets down post Fed minutes
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street's main indexes ended with modest declines on Wednesday as investors digested minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting and braced for significant economic data in the days to come. Asia-Pacific markets were lower after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve revealed that the central bank was split on its decision to pause its rate hikes in June and sees more hikes ahead at a slower pace. Trends on GIFT Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 34 points or 0.17 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 19,478 level.
Stock Market Live Updates | Large block deal in Piramal Enterprises; FII likely seller
Piramal Enterprises, the flagship company of the Piramal Group, is poised to witness a significant block deal involving up to 60 lakh shares. The transaction is expected to take place within the block window, with one foreign institutional investor (FII) likely to be the seller.
The block deal, facilitated by Axis Capital, is anticipated to occur at a potential discount of up to 2% to the current market price (CMP).
Stock Market LIVE Updates | BSE board to consider buyback proposal
Shares of the BSE will remain in focus today as company board to consider buyback proposal on July 6, according to a filing with the National Stock Exchange.
The move, if implemented, gains significance as this will be the first time in four years that the exchange is opting for a buyback. In 2019, BSE Ltd declared a buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each at Rs 680 per equity share through the tender offer route. Read More
July 06, 2023 / 08:03 AM IST
Sensex Today | Gold slips as US dollar, yields rise after Fed minutes
Gold prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by an uptick in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields after minutes from the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting cemented expectations that rates will stay higher for longer.
Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,916.49 per ounce by 02:32 p.m. EDT (1832 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled 0.1% lower at $1,927.10.
Sensex Today | Fed minutes reveal divisions over decision to pause in June
Federal Reserve officials struck a tenuous agreement to pause interest-rate increases at their June meeting, all but committing to hike again later this month in a bid to keep fighting stubborn inflation.
The minutes from the Fed’s June 13-14 meeting show that while almost all officials deemed it “appropriate or acceptable” to keep rates unchanged in a 5% to 5.25% target range, some would have supported a quarter-point increase instead.
“It was a little surprising given that the decision was sold as unanimous from Fed officials,” said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co. “It’s pretty clear that there was a divergence of opinions, with some officials pretty clearly giving some reluctance for a one-month pause.”
The minutes also showed that a large majority of policymakers — “almost all” — agreed that more tightening will likely be needed this year. That, coupled with a reference to the importance of post-meeting communication to clarify officials’ intentions, provided ample evidence that the Fed likely isn’t done.
July 06, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST
Sensex Today | Asian markets trade lower with Nikkei down 1 percent, Hang Seng Down nearly 1 percent
Asia-Pacific markets were lower after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve revealed that the central bank was split on its decision to pause its rate hikes in June and sees more hikes ahead at a slower pace.
Officials said that a brief pause in the Fed’s tightening cycle would give the committee time to assess the impacts of the hikes, the most aggressive moves since the early 1980s.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen kicks off her visit to Beijing this week, where she is expected to meet with senior officials in China. This comes after China on Wednesday unexpectedly canceled EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell’s visit to China.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1% in its first hour of trade and the Topix shed 0.7%. In South Korea, the Kospi dropped 0.8% while the Kosdaq fell 1.01%.
July 06, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST
Sensex Today | GIFT Nifty:
Trends on GIFT Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 34 points or 0.17 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 19,478 level.
Sensex Today | Wall Street posts modest loss after Fed minutes
Wall Street's main indexes ended with modest declines on Wednesday as investors digested minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting and braced for significant economic data in the days to come.
Minutes showed a united Fed agreed to hold interest rates steady at the June meeting as a way to buy time and assess whether further rate hikes would be needed.
Following the release of the anticipated minutes, investors still largely expected the central bank to raise rates at its next meeting later this month. Key economic data is due before the meeting, including the monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129.83 points, or 0.38%, to 34,288.64, the S&P 500 lost 8.77 points, or 0.20%, to 4,446.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.12 points, or 0.18%, to 13,791.65.
July 06, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST
Market on Wednesday:
Indian benchmark indices ended on a flat note in the rangebound session on July 5. At close, the Sensex was down 33.01 points or 0.05 percent at 65,446.04, and the Nifty was up 9.50 points or 0.05 percent at 19,398.50.
Amid weak Asian markets, the domestic indices opened flat with a negative bias and witnessed rangebound trading throughout the session.
While the BSE Sensex ended on a negative note, the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies crossed the Rs 300 lakh crore mark for the first time ever.
Top losers on the Nifty included Eicher Motors, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tata Consumer Products and UPL, while gainers were Bajaj Auto, Divis Laboratories, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Life.
On the sectoral front, Auto, FMCG, PSU Bank and Oil & Gas are up 1 percent each, while some selling is seen in the banking names.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.7 percent each.
July 06, 2023 / 07:23 AM IST
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.