Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty falls; US, Asian markets down post Fed minutes

July 06, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

Federal Reserve officials struck a tenuous agreement to pause interest-rate increases at their June meeting, all but committing to hike again later this month in a bid to keep fighting stubborn inflation.

The minutes from the Fed’s June 13-14 meeting show that while almost all officials deemed it “appropriate or acceptable” to keep rates unchanged in a 5% to 5.25% target range, some would have supported a quarter-point increase instead.

“It was a little surprising given that the decision was sold as unanimous from Fed officials,” said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co. “It’s pretty clear that there was a divergence of opinions, with some officials pretty clearly giving some reluctance for a one-month pause.”

The minutes also showed that a large majority of policymakers — “almost all” — agreed that more tightening will likely be needed this year. That, coupled with a reference to the importance of post-meeting communication to clarify officials’ intentions, provided ample evidence that the Fed likely isn’t done.