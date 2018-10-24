App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 07:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sterlite Tech Q2 net zooms 84% to Rs 131 crore

The company had clocked Rs 71.23 crore net profit in the same period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Broadband technology firm Sterlite Tech posted 84 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 131 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The company had clocked Rs 71.23 crore net profit in the same period a year ago.

"This was another quarter of healthy growth due to high demand for data network. This quarter we had all time high order book of Rs 9,455 crore to be realised over next 2.5 years. Operational leverages increase with strong order book," Sterlite Tech Group CEO Anand Agarwal told PTI.

Revenue from operations increased 39 percent to Rs 1,084 crore from Rs 779.26 crore in the year-ago period.

related news

Agarwal said revenue mix between international and domestic business has come almost at par in this quarter and the same is the case of order books.

"We had around Rs 4,500 crore worth order from international markets with big win in France. We have been very strong in Europe in markets like the UK, Italy and France. Recently, order from Navy strengthened the order from domestic market," Agarwal said.

He said the company is working to ramp up its capacity to produce both optical fibre and optical fibre cable with commitment of around Rs 2,000 crore investments.

Sterlite recently committed Rs 320 crore capital expenditure in greenfield and brownfield expansion to double its cable capacity.

Besides, Agarwal said, Sterlite's ongoing capex programme of expanding its fibre capacity to 50 million fibre kilometer is on track, and will be operational by June 2019.

"The move towards 5G will push demand of optical fibres significantly. 5G technology will require 5-10 times more fibre than required for 4G services," Agarwal said.

The company during the quarter registered 75 percent revenue from sale of products and rest from service businesses, he said.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 07:41 pm

tags #Nifty #Results #Sensex #Sterlite Tech

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.