Steel Strips Wheels shares gain 2% on order win from Western Hemisphere

Orders of similar capacity are anticipated in coming months as businesses continue to recover rapidly, stated the company.

Moneycontrol News
November 04, 2021 / 07:28 PM IST
Steel Strips Wheels confirmed that export orders valued close to $12 million (Rs 85 crore) have been received from Western Hemisphere.



 
 
Steel Strips Wheels share price registered a 2 percent intraday gains on November 4, the Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021 Day, after bagging order from Western Hemisphere.

Steel Strips Wheels confirmed that export orders valued close to $12 million (Rs 85 crore) have been received from Western Hemisphere.

"Orders will be executed till end of January 2022 from its Chennai and Dappar plants," said the company, adding orders of similar capacity are anticipated in coming months as businesses continue to recover rapidly.

Moreover, the company on November 1 said that it had achieved net turnover of Rs 300.58 crore in the month of October 2021. This was much higher compared to turnover of Rs 175.29 crore in October 2020, recording a growth of 71.41 percent YoY.

On Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021 Day, Catch All Market Live Updates Here

Close

"We achieved gross turnover of Rs 355.73 crore in October 2021 against Rs 214.64 crore in October 2020, there by recording a growth of 65.83 percent YoY," said SSWL.

Steel Strips Wheels shares traded at Rs 1,769, rising 1.29 percent on the BSE, at 19:07 hours IST.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: ##GreyMarket #Muhurat trading #Steel Strips Wheels
first published: Nov 4, 2021 07:28 pm

