App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 07, 2019 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stay with largecaps in the short term: HDFC Securities

The Midcap and Smallcap stocks are going weak and therefore it would be advisable to stick to the largecaps with strict stop losses, as far as short-term trading in concerned

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vinay Rajani

Nifty has been trading in the narrow range of 11,564-11,787 on closing basis for last one month. The Nifty has been taking support around 11,550 and the same should be kept as a stop loss in long positions.

Any close above 11800 would result in a breakout from the consolidation and in that case, we can expect Nifty to rally towards 12,000 and 12,430.

The Nifty has recently violated 20-day EMA support of 11,637. And, now a close below 11,550, which has been the lower level of the recent consolidation in Nifty, would be considered bearish trend reversal for the short-term.

related news

Nifty is placed above medium to long-term moving averages of 20, 50, 100 and 200 days. The gap between 50-DMA and 200-DMA has been widening gradually, which indicates that bullish momentum is intact for medium to long term.

Oscillators are showing weakness in the trend but unless price support is broken, short term trend would be considered bullish in Nifty. To conclude, Nifty is holding positional up trend but fallen into the short term consolidation.

A close above 11,800 would result in a breakout and dive below 11,550 would result in a bearish trend reversal. The Midcap and Smallcap stocks are going weak and therefore it would be advisable to stick to the largecaps with strict stop losses, as far as short-term trading in concerned.

Here are three stocks that could give 7-11 percent return in the next month:

UltraTech Cement: Buy| LTP: Rs 4519| Target Rs 5,000| Stop loss: Rs 4,200| Return: 11 percent

Recently, the stock registered a new all-time high above Rs 4,600. It formed a bullish golden crossover on the charts that indicates a long-term trend reversal.

The stock has broken out from the long consolidation which was held on for the last nine quarters. The company has also posted nice quarterly results.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP and average it around Rs 4,400, for the target of Rs 5,000, and keep a stop loss at Rs 4,200 on a closing basis.

ITC: Buy| LTP: Rs 307| Target: Rs 330| Stop loss: Rs 295| Return: 7.5 percent

The stock witnessed a bullish golden crossover on the charts, where 50-DMA surpassed 200-DMA on the upside, indicating a long-term bullish trend reversal.

From the FMCG space, ITC looks the strongest stock for the short-term. The stock price has surpassed the crucial resistance level of Rs 300 after a long time.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP and average it at 300, for the target of Rs 330, and keep a closing stop loss at Rs 295.

ONGC: Buy| LTP: Rs 170| Target: Rs 185| Stop loss: Rs 160| Return: 9 percent

The stock price has broken out from the consolidation range of Rs 155-160. It has been sustaining above its 200-DMA. The short-term moving averages have been trading above long term moving averages.

Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength on the daily and weekly charts. Long term trend line breakout is seen on the weekly charts.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock between CMP and Rs 165 for the target of Rs 185 and keep a stop loss at Rs 160 on a closing basis.

The author is Senior Manager, Advisory - PCG at HDFC Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 7, 2019 12:34 pm

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Stocks Views

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Nick Jonas is the Lord Baelish of MET Gala 2019!

Sooryavanshi: Ranveer Singh paints a colourful picture while Deepika P ...

Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut to take on Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 at ...

MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dress in Dior to serve s ...

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone is less camp and more feminine in her ...

Met Gala 2019: Lady Gaga wears not one but four looks on the red carpe ...

Met Gala 2019: From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to Kylie Jenner and Tr ...

Met Gala 2019: Cardi B, Serena Williams, Miley Cyrus amp up the glamou ...

Breaking News: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry become parents to a heal ...

OnePlus 7 Pro: Pre-launch Specs Round-Up

Arjun Kapoor Turns Entrepreneur, Invests in Online Home-Cooked Food De ...

Justin Bieber's Laptop Has an Angelina Jolie Sticker on it, See Here

How Politics Robbed Barrackpore of Its 'Alag Mazhab, Ek Biradri' Legac ...

Are Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone Finally Coming Together in Kick 2 ...

Gambhir's Celebrity Status Will Go Against Him, People Want Available ...

IPL 2019 | Nigel Llong Under BCCI Scanner for Kicking Door After Spat ...

Stock Up Enough Beer: Rugby World Cup Bosses to Hosts Japan

Kerala DHSE Result 2019: Kerala Class 12 Results to be Announced Tomor ...

Fiscal fears loom as Modi government misses FY19 tax revenue target by ...

BJP faces toughest battle in phase 6 on 14 seats against SP-BSP Mahaga ...

Ecommerce policy, data localisation figure in Indo-US meet; GSP not di ...

Airline capacity crisis in the sky: Does it affect your international ...

GST anomaly a ticking time bomb: Here is how your tax money reaches th ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trim gains, turns range-bound, Nifty hol ...

Akshaya Tritiya: Gold prices rise on festive buying, silver rates fall

With earnings rebound in sight, analysts give thumbs up to ICICI Bank ...

Marico surges 8% after posting two-fold rise in Q4 net profit

In fireworks capital Sivakasi, crackers ban may impact electoral outco ...

Massacre in Myanmar: The story on Rohingya killings that got Reuters j ...

Delhi Talks: Nationalism reduced to hatred against minorities, lower c ...

Game of Thrones has depicted Daenerys Targaryen's ruthlessness long be ...

Did 2018-19 income tax e-filings drop by 1% or jump 19%? Answer depend ...

European football talking points: Premier League title race goes into ...

In rural Maharashtra, an athlete who overcame polio and discrimination ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: In the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu, little ...

Google Pixel 3a XL with 6 GB RAM, 64 GB storage could be priced at Rs ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.