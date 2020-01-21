Spencer's Retail share price climbs 11% after Radhakishan Damani picks stake in December quarter

Shares of RPG Group company Spencer's Retail rallied 11.5 percent intraday on January 21 after veteran investor and D-Mart promoter Radhakishan Damani's name appeared in the December quarter shareholding pattern of the company.

The stock has been one of the biggest gainers in last 15 days, rising more than 41 percent. It was quoting at Rs 82.60, up Rs 8, or 10.72 percent on the BSE at 1134 hours IST.

The latest shareholding pattern of the company said ace investor Radhakishan Damani bought 16,61,324 equity shares (representing 2.09 percent of total paid-up equity) during the quarter ended December 2019.

Among others, India Insight Value Fund increased its shareholding in the retail chain to 2.94 percent in October-December period, against 2.26 percent in July-September period.

Eq India Fund also increased its stake in the company to 1.32 percent from 1.03 percent during the same period.

However, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund A/C Canara Robeco Emerging Equities reduced its stake to 2.44 percent at the end of December 2019, from 3.37 percent in September 2019.

Reliance Growth Fund sold its entire stake of 1.03 percent during the December quarter, Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund also 1.13 percent and Dhunseri Ventures 1.26 percent.