'Small & Midcap indices could dip 3-5% in next few days if supports are breached'

A bearish divergence was formed between price and technical oscillators on the daily time frame in the small & midcap indices that suggests some sort of cool off to the rally cannot be ruled out in the days ahead before the uptrend resumes, Abhishek Chinchalkar, CMT Charterholder at FYERS said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts: Q) Nifty surged to fresh record highs but we got a hint of profit-taking as the index inched closer towards 15000 while for the Sensex it was 50,000. How do you sum up last week’s action?

A) The market consolidated in a tight range in the week gone by, portraying signs of indecisiveness following decent price gains over the past couple of weeks.

The first half of the week was characterized by several market sectors rising to fresh lifetime/52-week highs. However, the upside momentum faded in the second half of the week and most sectors witnessed profit booking, including market heavyweight Private banks and IT.

Furthermore, there was a steady rise in India’s VIX over the course of the week, which indicates that nervousness is creeping into the markets.

Q) How is markets likely to pan out in the coming week – any important levels which one can track? Also, can Sensex/Nifty hit 50,000/15000 respectively ahead of the event?