App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 12:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures rise on firm demand

Silver contracts for March delivery rose by Rs 57, or 0.13 percent, to Rs 44,550 per kg in a business turnover of 2,185 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver futures on Tuesday traded higher by Rs 57 at Rs 44,550 per kg after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver contracts for March delivery rose by Rs 57, or 0.13 percent, to Rs 44,550 per kg in a business turnover of 2,185 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Besides, the white metal to be delivered in May shot up by Rs 124, or 0.28 percent, to Rs 45,055 per kg in 205 lots.

Close

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded 0.04 percent higher at USD 17.13 an ounce in New York.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 12:02 pm

tags #Commodities #global cues #silver

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.