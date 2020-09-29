Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices

UTI Asset Management Company IPO opens today:

The Rs 2,160-crore initial public offering of UTI Asset Management Company has opens for subscription on September 29, with a price band at Rs 552-554 per share.

It is a SEBI-registered asset management company and sponsored by big government firms LIC, SBI, PNB and Bank of Baroda with each one having 18.24 percent pre-offer stake in the company, while global private equity firm T Rowe Price International (TRP) is the major shareholder with 26 percent pre-offer stake.

The IPO is an offer for sale of 3,89,87,081 equity shares by abovementioned shareholders. Hence all the money will go to these shareholders.