Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices

Sep 29, 2020 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Crude Updates: Oil prices rose 1% on Monday as global equities rallied on hopes for another U.S. stimulus package, but rising virus cases fed concerns about fuel demand and kept oil futures from moving higher.
UTI Asset Management Company IPO opens today:
The Rs 2,160-crore initial public offering of UTI Asset Management Company has opens for subscription on September 29, with a price band at Rs 552-554 per share.
It is a SEBI-registered asset management company and sponsored by big government firms LIC, SBI, PNB and Bank of Baroda with each one having 18.24 percent pre-offer stake in the company, while global private equity firm T Rowe Price International (TRP) is the major shareholder with 26 percent pre-offer stake.
The IPO is an offer for sale of 3,89,87,081 equity shares by abovementioned shareholders. Hence all the money will go to these shareholders.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 8 points gain.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Going ahead, market may remain positive in near term on the hopes of stimulus package announcement and further easing of restrictions which will improve demand. Technically, too Nifty formed a Bullish candle on daily scale and managed to again reclaim its 50 DEMA. Now it needs to hold above 11100 to witness a further up move towards 11450 while support exist at 11000 then 10880 levels.
On the global front, this is a busy week of politics, with U.S. presidential candidates set to debate tomorrow, while the U.K. and European Union are starting a key round of Brexit talks. Investors would also watch out for GDP data of US and UK to be declared this week.
Wall Street rallied to close sharply higher on Monday as investors sought bargains among sectors hardest-hit by the coronavirus recession, now limping toward its ninth month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 410.1 points, or 1.51%, to 27,584.06, the S&P 500 gained 53.14 points, or 1.61%, to 3,351.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 203.96 points, or 1.87%, to 11,117.53.
Asian Markets trade higher:
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading flat around 11248.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.