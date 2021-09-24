MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
September 24, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex crosses 60k for the first time, Nifty around 17,900 led by IT, realty stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian markets started on positive note with Sensex crossing 60,000 for the first time, while Nifty is around 17,900. Realty and IT indices up 2 percent each, while metal index down1 percent.

  • September 24, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

    Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    Sensex mounted the 60k mark as risk appetite improved after fears surrounding Evergrande debt crisis eased. BSE found almost 60% of the stocks advancing in the first hour. But we remain watchful of markets weighing in rate hike prospects as US treasury yields have begun to firm up, following Fed's taper signals.

  • September 24, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

    BSE Metal index declined 1 percent dragged by the JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Vedanta
  • September 24, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

    Sansera Engineering shares list at Rs 811:

    Automotive components manufacturer, Sansera Engineering listed on September 24 at Rs 811.50- a 9 percent premium to the issue price of Rs 744 per share. The stock opened at Rs 811.35 on the BSE, while the opening price on the National Stock Exchange was Rs 811.50.

    The Rs 1,283-crore public issue, which opened during September 14-16, saw a subscription of 11.47 times as it received bids for 13.88 crore equity shares against IPO size of 1.21 crore shares, generating bids worth Rs 10,329.62 crore.

  • September 24, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Oil looks set to test 3-year high as supplies tighten

    Oil prices rose for a fourth day on Friday, taking Brent towards three-year highs, as investors focused on tighter supplies amid strong appetite for riskier assets like crude and high hopes for recovery from the pandemic.

  • September 24, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST

    Vedanta to delist its American depositary shares

    Vedanta announces its intention to delist its American depositary shares (ADSs) representing its equity shares from the NYSE and to terminate its ADS program," company said in its press release.

    Vedanta was quoting at Rs 295.80, down Rs 4.20, or 1.40 percent on the BSE.

  • September 24, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    RBI announces Rs 15000 crore bond buy, sale on September 30

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 23 announced Open Market Purchase and simultaneous sale of government bonds for Rs 15,000 crore each on September 30. As announced in the Governor’s statement of June 04, 2021, the Reserve Bank will conduct the open market purchase of government securities under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) for an aggregate amount of Rs 15,000 crore on September 30, 2021, the RBI said in a release.

    Also, the RBI will sell short-term maturity bonds for the same amount on that day, the RBI said. RBI conducts simultaneous buy and sale of government bonds to manage the yield curve in the bond market.

  • September 24, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Asian stock markets jittery as China woes sap confidence

    Asian shares were on edge on Friday hurt by persistent uncertainty around the fate of debt-ridden China Evergrande, even as more risk appetite drove gains for Wall Street and US benchmark Treasury yields.

  • September 24, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Nifty IT index rose 1 percent supported by the L&T Infotech, Mphasis, Infosys
  • September 24, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Bank of England holds stimulus, record-low interest rate

    The Bank of England on Thursday maintained its stimulus amount and record-low interest rate, even as it warned that UK annual inflation would top four percent this year. The BoE 's nine-strong monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimously to hold its key borrowing cost at 0.1 percent, a statement said.

    Policymakers voted 7-2 in favour of keeping its so-called quantitative easing stimulus at almost £900 billion ($1.2 trillion, 1.0 trillion euros).

  • September 24, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex:
  • September 24, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on September 24 with Sensex crossing 60,000 for the first time and Nifty hitting fresh record high.

    The Sensex was up 325.71 points or 0.54% at 60211.07, and the Nifty was up 93.30 points or 0.52% at 17916.30. About 1293 shares have advanced, 355 shares declined, and 89 shares are unchanged.

    Tata Motors, ONGC, Infosys, Wipro and L&T were among major gainers on the Nifty.

