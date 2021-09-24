Market LIVE Updates: Sensex crosses 60k for the first time, Nifty around 17,900 led by IT, realty stocks

September 24, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

Sansera Engineering shares list at Rs 811:

Automotive components manufacturer, Sansera Engineering listed on September 24 at Rs 811.50- a 9 percent premium to the issue price of Rs 744 per share. The stock opened at Rs 811.35 on the BSE, while the opening price on the National Stock Exchange was Rs 811.50.

The Rs 1,283-crore public issue, which opened during September 14-16, saw a subscription of 11.47 times as it received bids for 13.88 crore equity shares against IPO size of 1.21 crore shares, generating bids worth Rs 10,329.62 crore.