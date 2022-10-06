English
    October 06, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,430.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST. US markets end lower, while Asian markets are trading higher.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex58,065.471,276.66 +2.25%
      Nifty 5017,274.300.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank39,110.050.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,274.30 0.00 (0.00%)
      Thu, Oct 06, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      IndusInd Bank1,219.2563.00 +5.45%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Power Grid Corp208.45-2.35 -1.11%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5769.30175.35 +3.13%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma13233.45114.50 +0.87%


    • October 06, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST

      OPEC+ ministerial panel agrees oil output cuts of 2 million bpd: sources

      OPEC+ key ministers, known as the joint ministerial monitoring committee, has agreed oil production cuts of 2 million barrels per day, three OPEC+ sources said.

      The OPEC+ cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago due to fears of a global economic recession, rising U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar.

      OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, is working on cuts of 1-2 million barrels per day, sources told Reuters, with several sources saying cuts could be closer to 2 million.

      The United States is pushing OPEC not to proceed with the cuts arguing that fundamentals don’t support them, a source familiar with the matter said.

    • October 06, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

      Wall Street ends down

      Wall Street stocks closed lower on Wednesday, unable to sustain a late-day surge, after data showing strong U.S. labor demand again suggested the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

      Fed officials have insisted on aggressive rate tightening to battle inflation, a message the market has feared would lead to a hard landing and likely recession.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.45 points, or 0.14%, to 30,273.87, the S&P 500 lost 7.65 points, or 0.20%, to 3,783.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.77 points, or 0.25%, to 11,148.64.

    • October 06, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST

      SEBI imposes penalty of Rs 1 crore on the IndusInd Bank

      SEBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on the IndusInd Bank under Section 15HA of the SEBI Act, 1992, for the commission and omission to get its loan repaid earlier sanctioned to CG group company. This penalty pertains to loans disbursed in the year 2017. The Bank is examining to prefer appeal against the said order in due course

    • October 06, 2022 / 07:45 AM IST

      Asian markets trade higher

    • October 06, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 91.50 points or 0.53 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,430.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.

    • October 06, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST

      Market on Tuesday:

      Indian equity markets gained more than 2 percent on October 4 as they clocked their best day in five weeks, lifted by positive global cues, upbeat quarterly updates by banks and buying across sectors.

      The 30-pack Sensex was up 1,276.66 points, or 2.25 percent, at 58,065.47, and the Nifty was up 387 points, or 2.29 percent, at 17,274.30.

      The market was shut on October 5 for Dussehra.

      IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Finance were among the top Nifty gainers. Power Grid Corporation and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the top losers.

      All sectoral indices ended in the green, with Nifty bank, auto, metal, information technology, energy and PSU bank rising 2-3 percent.

      The BSE midcap index added 2.4 percent and the smallcap index rose 1.5 percent.

    • October 06, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST

      Hello Readers. Before you start your day, here's a reminder of Warren Buffett's rules for investing…

    • October 06, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

