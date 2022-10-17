Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening; Bajaj Auto, D-mart, HDFC Bank in focus

Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was down 282.76 points or 0.49% at 57637.21, and the Nifty was down 85.20 points or 0.50% at 17100.50.
Exports rise 4.82% to USD 35.45 billion in September
HDFC Bank Q2 net profit rises 22.3% to Rs 11,125 crore powered by loan growth
Bajaj Auto Q2 profit jumps 20% YoY to Rs 1,530 crore
Shree Cement Q2 profit slumps 67% on year to Rs 189 crore as input costs jump
Electronics Mart India to list on exchanges today
Wall Street drops as consumer data stokes inflation worry
Asian markets are trading lower with Nikkei, Taiwan Weighted, Hang Seng down 1-2%
SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|57,673.83
|-246.14
|-0.42%
|Nifty 50
|17,105.65
|-80.05
|-0.47%
|Nifty Bank
|39,305.60
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Infosys
|1,474.25
|54.35
|+3.83%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ONGC
|127.60
|-2.25
|-1.73%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Bank
|39305.60
|681.60
|+1.76%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|25066.95
|-252.95
|-1.00%
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was down 282.76 points or 0.49% at 57637.21, and the Nifty was down 85.20 points or 0.50% at 17100.50.
Exports rise 4.82% to USD 35.45 billion in September
The country’s exports rose by 4.82 per cent to USD 35.45 billion in September, even as the trade deficit widens to USD 25.71 billion, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Friday.
In its preliminary data, which was released in the first week of this month, the ministry stated that the country’s merchandise exports contracted by 3.52 per cent to USD 32.62 billion in September.
Imports during the month under review increased by 8.66 per cent to USD 61.61 billion. The trade deficit in September 2021 was USD 22.47 billion. During April-September 2022, exports recorded a growth of 16.96 billion to USD 231.88 billion.
Imports rose by 38.55 per cent to USD 380.34 billion, while the trade deficit widened to USD 148.46 billion against USD 76.25 billion in September 2021, the data showed.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Domestic equity markets are likely to see a gap-down opening, much in sync with the downtrend seen in other Asian peers after US markets slumped last Friday owing to hotter-than-expected inflation September inflation reading. Hence, volatility is likely to be the hallmark as Nifty bulls brace for rough sessions in the near term as things do not look pretty good right now at Dalal Street.
Technically, the immediate downside support for Nifty is now seen at 16747 and below the same, expect a waterfall of selling. Invalidation of a bearish trend only if the Nifty moves above its biggest hurdle of 17429 mark.
HDFC Bank Q2 Earnings
HDFC Bank on October 15 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11,125 crore for the quarter ended September 30 (Q2FY23). The figure was 22.3 percent higher than the profit logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
This comes on the back of a strong 23 percent loan growth and pristine asset quality.
The bank's standalone net profit increased by 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 10,606 crore while its net interest income (NII) grew 18.9 percent to Rs 21,021.2 crore against Rs 17,684.4 crore logged in Q2FY22.
Avenue Supermarts Q2 results:
DMart chain of retail stores operator Avenue Supermarts has reported a 64 percent rise in consolidated post-tax profit of Rs 685 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 418 crore a year back.
Sequentially, the profit is 6.6 percent higher from Rs 642 crore in June quarter this year.
Consolidated revenue came in higher at Rs 10,638 crore for the quarter, an increase of 36 percent compared to Rs 7,789 crore in September 2021 quarter. Sequentially, the revenue is higher by 6 percent from Rs 10,038 crore.
EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 8.4 percent as compared to 8.6 percent in Q2FY22.
Bajaj Auto Q2 Earnings
Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) on October 14 said its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2022 stood at Rs 1,530.00 crore, a 20 percent increase from Rs 1,274.55 crore reported in the same quarter last year.
On a Quarter on Quarter (QoQ) basis, it rose 30 percent from 1,173.30 crore in the previous quarter.
The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 10,202.77 crore, which was a 16 percent increase from Rs 8,762.18 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.
On a sequential basis, its revenue rose 27.45 percent from Rs 8,004.90 crore in Q1 FY 2022-23.
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 25.5 percent on a Year on Year (YoY) basis to Rs 1,759 crore.
Operating margin also skyrocketed 125 basis points to 17.2 percent during the quarter under review.
Shree Cement Q2 Result
Shree Cement Limited on October 14 reported a 67 percent plunge in standalone net profit of Rs 189 crore in the second quarter of FY23, as against a profit of Rs 578 crore recorded a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit dropped 40 percent from Rs 316 crore earned during the previous quarter.
Standalone revenues for the Rajasthan-based cement major rose 18 percent on-year to Rs 3,781 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 3,206 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue was 10 percent lower from Rs 4,203 crore recorded in the previous quarter.
Electronics Mart India debuts today
Electronics Mart India, one of the fastest-growing consumer durables and electronics retailers in India, is expected to see a healthy double-digit listing premium on October 17 after the initial offering was subscribed 72 times over.
The listing premium is expected to be in the range of 35-45 percent over the issue price of Rs 59 a share, experts said, citing reasonable valuations, healthy financials in a competitive sector and robust growth prospects of the industry.
The company raised Rs 500 crore through the IPO and the money will be used for expansion and opening of stores and warehouses, to meet working capital requirements and to repay debts.
Wall Street ends lower
US stocks dropped on Friday as worsening inflation expectations kept intact worries that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path could trigger a recession, while investors digested the early stages of earnings season.
In the last session of a volatile week, equities opened higher, then reversed course after data from the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment improved in October but inflation expectations worsened as gasoline prices moved higher. Retail sales data also indicated resilience among consumers.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34 percent, to 29,634.83, the S&P 500 lost 86.84 points, or 2.37 percent, to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 327.76 points, or 3.08 percent, to 10,321.39.