October 13, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade near record high; auto stocks gain, Tata Motors jumps 18%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with auto index up 3 percent and metal, power indices up 1 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading higher.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,623.49339.18 +0.56%
    Nifty 5018,128.25136.30 +0.76%
    Nifty Bank38,658.20136.70 +0.35%
    Nifty 50 18,128.25 136.30 (0.76%)
    Wed, Oct 13, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Tata Motors499.3578.50 +18.65%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    ONGC161.35-2.20 -1.35%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto11919.90443.80 +3.87%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2651.302.30 +0.09%


  • October 13, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

    Nifty metal index added 1 percent led by Jindal Steel, SAIL, NALCO, Tata Steel

  • October 13, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST

    Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist & National Director – Research, Knight Frank India

    The growth in IIP in August is mainly because of the base effect, while on a sequential basis the index has not shown much movement compared to the previous month. IIP is still showing a contraction of around 5% if we compare it to the pre-COVID levels of August 2019. However, in the next few months with the economic activities moving towards normalcy, the IIP is expected to improve as being reflected by many other high frequency economic indicators.

    CPI inflation was expected to drop in September 2021, with the base effect kicking in. Nevertheless, it comes as a relief for the policy makers specially at a time when economic growth is just about gathering momentum. However, high core inflation and fuel inflation remains a cause of concern. With global economic growth gathering momentum, there could be further upward pressure on commodity prices and Central Bank would be wary of that.  However, there is unlikely to be any change in policy rates in the current year.

  • October 13, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Reliance Industries (RIL) share price rose on October 13 after the company announced an investment in the Germany-based company in its clean energy push.

    "Reliance New Energy Solar (RNESL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), will invest 25 million euros (USD29 million) in Germany’s NexWafe GmbH, the company said in a release.

    RIL also announced that RNSEL had partnered with Stiesdal A/S to develop and manufacture hydrogen electrolysers. RNESL has been given the licence for this, it said in an another statement.

    Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 2,675.70, up Rs 7.15, or 0.27 percent on the BSE.

  • October 13, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

    Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International:

    There is a positive development on both fronts, as inflation cools down and growth picks up. The CPI inflation data for the month of September has eased to 4.35%, it is steadily falling down from the highs witnessed since the start of this financial year. The fall in retail inflation is in line with the RBI forecast made last week. The lower inflation print will help the central bank to keep rates lower for a longer period of time. The elevated crude oil prices and rise in food and core inflation remain a risk.

    The IIP has grown above the 11% mark for two consecutive months. Normalization of business activities across the country is one of the reasons. Mining growth at above 20%, higher output from the primary goods, and the consumer non-durables were the primary reasons for the growth in IIP. The rise in factory output, government and RBI's focus on growth over inflation coupled with a good monsoon year augurs well for higher overall GDP growth.

  • October 13, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices are trading near the record high levels with Nifty above 18,100.

    The Sensex was up 308.06 points or 0.51% at 60,592.37, and the Nifty was up 120 points or 0.67% at 18,112. About 1828 shares have advanced, 981 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.

  • October 13, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

    RBI authorises Karur Vysya Bank to collect direct taxes

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has authorized Karur Vysya Bank to collect Direct Taxes on behalf of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), company said in the release.

    Following the approval received, the bank has initiated the integration process with CBDT. Once completed, customers of the bank can remit their Direct Taxes through any branch, Net Banking and DLite Mobile app of the bank, it added.

    Karur Vysya Bank was quoting at Rs 48.80, up Rs 0.35, or 0.72 percent on the BSE.

  • October 13, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST

    Hero MotoCorp partners with Gilera Motors Argentina

    Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Gilera Motors Argentina to reinvigorate and expand its operations in Argentina – one of the key markets in South America, company said in the release.

    Hero MotoCorp and Gilera Motors Argentina have entered into an agreement, as part of which Gilera Motors will be the exclusive distributor for the sale and service of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters in the country. It will also make new investments in operations to drive business growth, it added. 

    Hero MotoCorp was quoting at Rs 2,918.30, up Rs 2.75, or 0.09 percent on the BSE.

  • October 13, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST

    Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

    Price pressure remain contained and surprised pleasantly helped by base effects and a drop in food prices. Core CPI inflation also picked up marginally to 5.99% on a spike in oil prices and high corporate input costs. We maintain inflation is likely to average a tad lower than RBI’s newly revised 5.3% for FY22. 

    Going ahead, while favourable base effect and managed food inflation will see inflation further going down, but supply-side bottlenecks, higher energy and commodity inflation and high pump prices would pose a countering upside pressure on inflation. Besides, the pass-through to output prices and core inflation is still getting somewhat tempered given output slack – reaffirming MPC’s accommodative stance on the key rates.

  • October 13, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    BSE Power index added 1 percent supported by the Tata Power, BHEL, KEC International

  • October 13, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    An important trend in the market in recent days is the market resilience inspite of selling by both FIIs and DIIs. This new trend reinforces the dominance of retail investors and the success of the ' buy on dips strategy. We don't know how long this trend will continue and this strategy will work. But now this trend is strong and might continue till an event triggers a trend reversal.

    There is some news which is positive for markets. The decline in CPI inflation to 4.35 percent in September is positive since it supports the RBI's view on inflation and will allow the MPC to continue with the accommodative monetary stance. Another major development is the TPG investment of Rs 7500 crore in Tata Motors' electric vehicle subsidiary. This, along with the privatization of Air India, substantially enhances investor confidence in India. The fact that this is happening when foreign investors are slowly leaving China is significant.

    Q2 results of Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree coming today will be significant for the IT sector that has been underperforming after the results of TCS which fell below market expectations. The strength of the banking stocks reflects optimistic investor expectations.

  • October 13, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    BSE Auto Index rose 2 percent led by the Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, M&M

  • October 13, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

    Results on October 13

    Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree, Advik Laboratories, Aditya Birla Money, Morarka Finance, National Standard, Perfect-Octave Media Projects, Plastiblends India, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, SDC Techmedia, Sanathnagar Enterprises, Stratmont Industries, and Unistar Multimedia will release quarterly earnings on October 13.

