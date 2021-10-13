Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade near record high; auto stocks gain, Tata Motors jumps 18%

October 13, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST

Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist & National Director – Research, Knight Frank India

The growth in IIP in August is mainly because of the base effect, while on a sequential basis the index has not shown much movement compared to the previous month. IIP is still showing a contraction of around 5% if we compare it to the pre-COVID levels of August 2019. However, in the next few months with the economic activities moving towards normalcy, the IIP is expected to improve as being reflected by many other high frequency economic indicators.

CPI inflation was expected to drop in September 2021, with the base effect kicking in. Nevertheless, it comes as a relief for the policy makers specially at a time when economic growth is just about gathering momentum. However, high core inflation and fuel inflation remains a cause of concern. With global economic growth gathering momentum, there could be further upward pressure on commodity prices and Central Bank would be wary of that. However, there is unlikely to be any change in policy rates in the current year.