November 09, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid mixed global cues; RIL, M&M, Britannia in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, auto and pharma indices up 1 percent each, while some selling is seen in the FMCG names. BSE midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5 percent each.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,504.09-41.52 -0.07%
    Nifty 5018,065.40-3.15 -0.02%
    Nifty Bank39,343.05-95.20 -0.24%
    Nifty 50 18,065.40 -3.15 (-0.02%)
    Tue, Nov 09, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Divis Labs5,042.00145.30 +2.97%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Britannia3,554.00-163.70 -4.40%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto11767.70121.95 +1.05%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty FMCG38898.50-196.30 -0.50%


  • November 09, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

  • November 09, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on flat note on November 9 amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 45.68 points or 0.08% at 60499.93, and the Nifty was up 0.50 points or 0.00% at 18069.00. About 1115 shares have advanced, 464 shares declined, and 110 shares are unchanged.

    Divis Labs, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, ONGC and Bajaj Auto were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Britannia, HDFC, Nestle, HDFC Bank and Titan Company.

  • November 09, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

    Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

    Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a cautious note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US markets closed on a green note and majority of the European markets closed in red yesterday. 

    Asian shares followed Wall Street higher in early trade on Tuesday as the passage of the US infrastructure bill boosted sentiment while oil prices gained on the outlook for energy demand in an expansive global economy. 

    We believe the positive trend in the market is intact and investors can witness further upside in the markets. Immediate support and resistance in the markets are 17,950 and 18,300 respectively.

  • November 09, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session amid positive global cues.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 203.56 points or 0.34% at 60749.17, and the Nifty was down 36.80 points or 0.20% at 18031.70.

  • November 09, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note tracking mixed global cues as investors are being cautious with the ongoing the quarterly earnings reports from India Inc. and growing inflation risks.

    US markets ended marginally higher amid release of macroeconomic data.

  • November 09, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

    Gold steadies as soft dollar offsets stable U.S. bond yields

    Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, consolidating near a two-month high scaled in the previous session, as a weak dollar offset firm U.S. bond yields.

    Spot gold was little changed at $1,823.53 per ounce by 0051 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,825.80.

    The precious metal hit its highest since September 7 on Monday as the dollar softened and major central banks signalled inflation would likely fade and immediate interest rate hikes were not required.

  • November 09, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 860.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,911.77 crore in the Indian equity market on November 8, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • November 09, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

    Dollar wavers with inflation looming as next test for rates

    The dollar hovered a little below the year’s peaks on Tuesday, while cryptocurrencies scaled records, as inflation numbers loom as the next test of traders’ thinking on the outlook for interest rates.

    The euro, which had dropped to a 15-month trough of $1.15135 in the wake of Friday’s strong U.S. jobs figures, held at $1.1588.

    The greenback steadied just above 113 yen. However it had dropped about 0.7% against the kiwi overnight as traders stay wary of the possibility that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand could raise rates by 50 basis points (bps) later this month.

  • November 09, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices rose for a third session on Tuesday as the passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill, Chinese exports and the global post-pandemic recovery lifted the outlook for fuel demand.

    Brent crude was up 8 cents at $83.51 a barrel by 0220 GMT, after gaining 0.8% on Monday. U.S. oil was up 10 cents at $82.03, also after a 0.8% gain the previous day.

  • November 09, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

    Nykaa shares trade at over 60% premium in grey market

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion chain, traded at more than 60 percent premium in the grey market, ahead of its listing. The stock is likely to make a debut on the BSE and NSE on November 10.

    The company successfully raised Rs 5,351.92 crore through its public issue at a price of Rs 1,125 per share. The offer was opened for subscription during October 28-November 1.

  • November 09, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST

    Sapphire Foods mobilises Rs 932.96 crore from anchor investors

    KFC and Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods on November 8 mopped up Rs 932.96 crore from 53 anchor investors, ahead of its IPO opening.

    The company in consultation with merchant bankers has finalised allocation of 79,06,473 equity shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 1,180 per equity share, as per the BSE filing.

