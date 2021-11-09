Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid mixed global cues; RIL, M&M, Britannia in focus

November 09, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a cautious note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US markets closed on a green note and majority of the European markets closed in red yesterday.

Asian shares followed Wall Street higher in early trade on Tuesday as the passage of the US infrastructure bill boosted sentiment while oil prices gained on the outlook for energy demand in an expansive global economy.

We believe the positive trend in the market is intact and investors can witness further upside in the markets. Immediate support and resistance in the markets are 17,950 and 18,300 respectively.