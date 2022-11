November 22, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

Kaynes Technology makes a bumper debut, lists at 32% premium over issue price

In line with analyst expectations, electronics manufacturing company Kaynes Technology India made a stellar debut on bourses today, despite recent volatility in the markets.

The stock listed with 32 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 587. It started trading at Rs 778 on the NSE and Rs 775 on the BSE.

The Rs 858-crore IPO was subscribed 34.16 times during November 10-14.