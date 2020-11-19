Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower on weak global cues

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 19, 2020 07:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
My Account
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Wall St ends lower:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Indian ADRs ended lower:
Wall Street ends lower:
US stocks closed steeply lower after a late-session sell-off on Wednesday as investors weighed surging COVID-19 infections and mounting shutdowns against encouraging vaccine developments.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 344.93 points, or 1.16%, to 29,438.42, the S&P 500 lost 41.74 points, or 1.16%, to 3,567.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 97.74 points, or 0.82%, to 11,801.60.
Asian Markets trade lower:
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 101 points or 0.78 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,893 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.