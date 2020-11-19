PlusFinancial Times
Nov 19, 2020 07:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower on weak global cues

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India. Asian indices are trading lower following weak closing from US markets.

highlights

  • November 19, 2020 07:43 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended lower:

    Indian ADRs ended lower:
  • November 19, 2020 07:43 AM IST

    Wall Street ends lower:

    US stocks closed steeply lower after a late-session sell-off on Wednesday as investors weighed surging COVID-19 infections and mounting shutdowns against encouraging vaccine developments.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 344.93 points, or 1.16%, to 29,438.42, the S&P 500 lost 41.74 points, or 1.16%, to 3,567.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 97.74 points, or 0.82%, to 11,801.60.

  • November 19, 2020 07:33 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade lower:

    Asian Markets trade lower:
  • November 19, 2020 07:24 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 101 points or 0.78 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,893 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • November 19, 2020 07:20 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.
