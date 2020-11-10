Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for the Indian indices

Live now
Nov 10, 2020 07:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Need 122 more seats to win
Need 122 more seats to win
SGX Nifty:
Stocks in the news | TCS, PTC India, Inox Leisure, Punjab & Sind Bank, JK Cement
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India with a 174 points gain.
Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities:
The near term trend of Nifty continues to be positive and more upside could be in store in the coming sessions. The overall chart pattern (intraday/daily/weekly) indicate more new highs in the coming sessions. The upside targets to be watched around 12750-12800 levels in the next 1-2 weeks
Indian ADRs ended mixed:
Wall St ends higher:
The S&P 500 ended higher but closed just shy of a record on Monday as investors bet that a full economic reopening was finally in sight following the first positive data from a late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 839.61 points, or 2.96%, to 29,163.01, the S&P 500 gained 44.25 points, or 1.26%, to 3,553.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 162.91 points, or 1.37%, to 11,732.32.
Asian Markets trade higher:
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 166 points or 1.33 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,664 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:15 IST.