Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty above 17,900; realty, metal stocks in focus

November 03, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research:

The Indian Benchmarks started today on a positive note amid mixed global cues and ongoing earnings season. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Bank of England and Federal Reserve meetings. Traders will be taking encouragement as Niti Ayog Vice-Chairman said Indian economy is expected to grow by more than 10 percent in the current fiscal and 8 percent plus in the next fiscal year.

Sentiments will get a boost as Minister of State for Electronics and IT said India has an unprecedented opportunity to grow electronics manufacturing to USD 300 billion in the next 3-4 years.

Some support will come with a private report stating that hiring expanded by 43 percent Y-0-Y in October driven by strong demand for technology professionals.

Our research suggests that markets will make cautious movement and 17500 and 18200 may act as immediate support and resistance respectively. We can expect the market to trade in the range of 17500-18200. Technical indicators also support positivity in the market.