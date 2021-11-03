Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty above 17,900; realty, metal stocks in focus

India October PMI Data
India October Services PMI (purchasing managers' index) stood at 58.7 versus 55.3, MoM, highest in last 10 years.
India October Services PMI at 58.7 versus 55.3
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,238.34
|209.28
|+0.35%
|Nifty 50
|17,955.15
|66.20
|+0.37%
|Nifty Bank
|40,008.15
|69.70
|+0.17%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|UPL
|755.60
|35.30
|+4.90%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sun Pharma
|800.00
|-15.40
|-1.89%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Infra
|5175.50
|51.60
|+1.01%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|13941.00
|-52.20
|-0.37%
India October Services PMI (purchasing managers' index) stood at 58.7 versus 55.3, MoM, highest in last 10 years.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 12 paise higher at 74.56 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 74.68.
US dollar rose 0.28% as the US Federal Reserve started its two day policy meeting, where investors expect the central bank to announce tapering. However, sharp upside was capped on a rise in risk appetite in the global markets, said ICICI Direct.
Rupee future maturing on November 26 appreciated by 0.28% in yesterday’s trading session tracking weakness in the dollar and FII inflows. However, sharp gains were prevented on steady crude oil prices and muted domestic markets.
Gold prices inched lower on November 3 as investors awaited the result of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting to assess how the central bank plans to combat rising inflation and ease worries about economic recovery. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contracts were down 0.19 percent at Rs 47,533 for 10 grams at 9.32 am. Silver futures were marginally down 0.2 percent at Rs 63,208 a kilogram.
Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research:
The Indian Benchmarks started today on a positive note amid mixed global cues and ongoing earnings season. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Bank of England and Federal Reserve meetings. Traders will be taking encouragement as Niti Ayog Vice-Chairman said Indian economy is expected to grow by more than 10 percent in the current fiscal and 8 percent plus in the next fiscal year.
Sentiments will get a boost as Minister of State for Electronics and IT said India has an unprecedented opportunity to grow electronics manufacturing to USD 300 billion in the next 3-4 years.
Some support will come with a private report stating that hiring expanded by 43 percent Y-0-Y in October driven by strong demand for technology professionals.
Our research suggests that markets will make cautious movement and 17500 and 18200 may act as immediate support and resistance respectively. We can expect the market to trade in the range of 17500-18200. Technical indicators also support positivity in the market.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were holding on the opening gains with Nifty trading around 18000 level.
The Sensex was up 268.43 points or 0.45% at 60297.49, and the Nifty was up 82.50 points or 0.46% at 17971.50. About 1767 shares have advanced, 914 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
As we bid goodbye to Samvat 2077 and welcome Samvat 2078 we should expect only moderate returns for the coming year. But, as always, particular sectors and stocks will outperform and the challenge would be to identify those potential winners.
Banking, an underperformer during Samvat 2077, is a potential outperformer candidate. With economic growth picking up, credit growth also is improving smartly. This augurs well for the banking sector. Top private sector banking names, a few top PSU banks and the leading NBFCs are well placed to deliver market beating returns.
The reality and metal stories appear to be multi-year upcycle stories, and therefore, might remain resilient during Samvat 2078. Construction-related stocks are likely to do well gaining from the low-interest tailwind.
Segments in autos, particularly those linked to the EV space, are likely to do well.
Small-caps may outperform, but this is a minefield and, therefore, investors may, ideally, exploit the opportunities in this segment by systematically investing through mutual funds.
Adani Ports handles cargo volume of 24.76 MMT in October 2021
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone portfolio of ports handled cargo volume of 24.76 MMT (includes 2.11 MMT for Gangavaram Port) in the month of October 2021, a growth of 7% month on month, company said in the release.
During the month Hazira Port handled record liquid cargo volume of 0.49 MMT which is the highest in this port’s history.
Coal volume recovered in October and grew by 21% m-o-m to 7.67 MMT.
3 new bulk rakes added (under GPWIS) during the month of October, taking the total number of bulk rakes to 21, it added.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 714.25, up Rs 11.85, or 1.69 percent on the BSE.
Gold edges down as investors cautiously eye Fed verdict
Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the result of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting to assess how the central bank plans to combat rising inflation and ease worries about economic recovery.
Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,784.04 per ounce by 0138 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,785.30.
The Fed is expected to announce its stimulus tapering timeline at 1400 GMT on Wednesday. It is likely to begin paring its monthly asset purchases by $15 billion each month until ending them by mid-2022.
State Bank of India, Eicher Motors, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bata India, DCM Shriram Industries, GPT Infraprojects, Grindwell Norton, Gujarat State Petronet, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Likhitha Infrastructure, Pfizer, RattanIndia Power, Sharon Bio-Medicine, and Uflex will release September quarter earnings on November 3.