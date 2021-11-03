MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
November 03, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty above 17,900; realty, metal stocks in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except pharma and FMCG all other sectoral indices are trading in the green with realty, capital good indices up 2 each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are also trading in the green.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,238.34209.28 +0.35%
    Nifty 5017,955.1566.20 +0.37%
    Nifty Bank40,008.1569.70 +0.17%
    Nifty 50 17,955.15 66.20 (0.37%)
    Wed, Nov 03, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    UPL755.6035.30 +4.90%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Sun Pharma800.00-15.40 -1.89%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Infra5175.5051.60 +1.01%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma13941.00-52.20 -0.37%


  • November 03, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST

    India October PMI Data    

    India October Services PMI (purchasing managers' index) stood at 58.7 versus 55.3, MoM, highest in last 10 years.          

  • November 03, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened 12 paise higher at 74.56 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 74.68.

    US dollar rose 0.28% as the US Federal Reserve started its two day policy meeting, where investors expect the central bank to announce tapering. However, sharp upside was capped on a rise in risk appetite in the global markets, said ICICI Direct.

    Rupee future maturing on November 26 appreciated by 0.28% in yesterday’s trading session tracking weakness in the dollar and FII inflows. However, sharp gains were prevented on steady crude oil prices and muted domestic markets.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • November 03, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research:

    The Indian Benchmarks started today on a positive note amid mixed global cues and ongoing earnings season. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Bank of England and Federal Reserve meetings. Traders will be taking encouragement as Niti Ayog Vice-Chairman said Indian economy is expected to grow by more than 10 percent in the current fiscal and 8 percent plus in the next fiscal year. 

    Sentiments will get a boost as Minister of State for Electronics and IT said India has an unprecedented opportunity to grow electronics manufacturing to USD 300 billion in the next 3-4 years. 

    Some support will come with a private report stating that hiring expanded by 43 percent Y-0-Y in October driven by strong demand for technology professionals. 

    Our research suggests that markets will make cautious movement and 17500 and 18200 may act as immediate support and resistance respectively. We can expect the market to trade in the range of 17500-18200. Technical indicators also support positivity in the market.

  • November 03, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    BSE Capital Goods index rose 1 percent supported by the L&T, Finolex Cables, Bharat Electronics

    BSE Capital Goods index rose 1 percent supported by the L&T, Finolex Cables, Bharat Electronics
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • November 03, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices were holding on the opening gains with Nifty trading around 18000 level.

    The Sensex was up 268.43 points or 0.45% at 60297.49, and the Nifty was up 82.50 points or 0.46% at 17971.50. About 1767 shares have advanced, 914 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged.

    Market at 10 AM Benchmark indices were holding on the opening gains with Nifty trading around 18000 level. The Sensex was up 268.43 points or 0.45% at 60297.49, and the Nifty was up 82.50 points or 0.46% at 17971.50. About 1767 shares have advanced, 914 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged.
  • November 03, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    As we bid goodbye to Samvat 2077 and welcome Samvat 2078 we should expect only moderate returns for the coming year. But, as always, particular sectors and stocks will outperform and the challenge would be to identify those potential winners.

    Banking, an underperformer during Samvat 2077, is a potential outperformer candidate. With economic growth picking up, credit growth also is improving smartly. This augurs well for the banking sector. Top private sector banking names, a few top PSU banks and the leading NBFCs are well placed to deliver market beating returns.

    The reality and metal stories appear to be multi-year upcycle stories, and therefore, might remain resilient during Samvat 2078. Construction-related stocks are likely to do well gaining from the low-interest tailwind.

    Segments in autos, particularly those linked to the EV space, are likely to do well.

    Small-caps may outperform, but this is a minefield and, therefore, investors may, ideally, exploit the opportunities in this segment by systematically investing through mutual funds.

  • November 03, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST

    BSE Realty index added 1 percent led by the Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, Sobha

    BSE Realty index added 1 percent led by the Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, Sobha
  • November 03, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Adani Ports handles cargo volume of 24.76 MMT in October 2021

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone portfolio of ports handled cargo volume of 24.76 MMT (includes 2.11 MMT for Gangavaram Port) in the month of October 2021, a growth of 7% month on month, company said in the release.

    During the month Hazira Port handled record liquid cargo volume of 0.49 MMT which is the highest in this port’s history. 

    Coal volume recovered in October and grew by 21% m-o-m to 7.67 MMT.

    3 new bulk rakes added (under GPWIS) during the month of October, taking the total number of bulk rakes to 21, it added.

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 714.25, up Rs 11.85, or 1.69 percent on the BSE.

  • November 03, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

    Gold edges down as investors cautiously eye Fed verdict

    Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the result of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting to assess how the central bank plans to combat rising inflation and ease worries about economic recovery.

    Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,784.04 per ounce by 0138 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,785.30.

    The Fed is expected to announce its stimulus tapering timeline at 1400 GMT on Wednesday. It is likely to begin paring its monthly asset purchases by $15 billion each month until ending them by mid-2022.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • November 03, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex:

    Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex:
  • November 03, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Results today

    State Bank of India, Eicher Motors, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bata India, DCM Shriram Industries, GPT Infraprojects, Grindwell Norton, Gujarat State Petronet, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Likhitha Infrastructure, Pfizer, RattanIndia Power, Sharon Bio-Medicine, and Uflex will release September quarter earnings on November 3.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.