    March 10, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 16,600, Sensex up 1,000 pts ; all eyes on assembly election results

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with auto, bank, realty, PSU bank indices up 2-3 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices up 1 percent each.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex55,674.681,027.35 +1.88%
      Nifty 5016,642.00296.65 +1.81%
      Nifty Bank34,882.451,067.00 +3.16%
      Nifty 50 16,642.00 296.65 (1.81%)
      Thu, Mar 10, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Tata Motors431.4025.50 +6.28%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Coal India181.45-5.20 -2.79%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank34879.301063.85 +3.15%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6044.3019.70 +0.33%


    • March 10, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

      Kalpataru Power receives Letter of Intent worth Rs 3,276 crore:

      Kalpataru Power Transmission share price added 7 percent on March 10 after company received Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 3,276 crore.

      Kalpataru Power Transmission has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for power transmission and distribution project in international market.  The LoI is for a prestigious project involving design, engineering, supply and construction of HVDC power transmission line of ~700 kms. 

      The estimated value of the project stands at Rs 3,276 crore (USD 431 Million).

      Kalpataru Power Transmission was quoting at Rs 395.95, up Rs 18.45, or 4.89 percent on the BSE.

    • March 10, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

      Nifty Auto index rose 1 percent led by the Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland

    • March 10, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

      Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities:

      On Wednesday, crude oil showed highest single day fall in last two years after OPEC+ member the United Arab Emirate said it supporting pumping more oils into the markets which in supply crunch due to sanctions on Russian oil by the United States. If OPEC+ nations agreed to increase production could restrict gains of crude oil in upcoming session. 

      We expect WTI crude oil prices to remain volatile and expected to be traded in the range of $94-117 a barrel. Crude oil is having support at $100–95.60 and resistance is at $111.00–114.00. In INR terms, Crude oil has support at Rs 7,964-7,614; while resistance is at Rs 8,872–9112.

      USDINR March29 futures contract showed profit taking on Wednesday. We observed that a pair crossed its trend line resistance and made life time high on Monday. 

      Looking at the technical set-up, a pair was in overbought zone and showed profit taking at higher levels. We expect that a pair could test its support level of 76.5000 again & below that 76.35 levels. 

      A pair is expected to trade in the range of 76.35-77.20. We suggest to sell on jump in USDINR could be the strategy for coming days.

    • March 10, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    • March 10, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened in the green on March 10 with Nifty above 16,600 amid positive global markets after crude oil prices fallen more than 12 percent. 

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 1,128.22 points or 2.06% at 55775.55, and the Nifty was up 314.20 points or 1.92% at 16659.60. About 1860 shares have advanced, 185 shares declined, and 38 shares are unchanged.

      Tata Motors, Asian Paints, HUL, Axis Bank and SBI were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, Coal India, Hindalco, Tata Steel and JSW Steel.

    • March 10, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

      Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

      Indian equity benchmarks are projected to follow suit and open higher, owing to generally favourable global markets and SGX Nifty inclinations. The escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as the harsh sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia, may cause trepidation. 

      There were concerns about international energy supplies after US President Joe Biden placed a ban on Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal imports. Oil prices plummeted by more than 12% after Ukraine and Russia resumed diplomatic talks, and the United Arab Emirates stated it supports raising oil output to calm the markets. 

      The outcome of the Uttar Pradesh election will be widely watched by markets because it will set the tone for how the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party approaches and prepares for the general elections in 2024. 

      The Indian rupee finished much stronger as a result of increased dumping of American currency by banks and exporters. In addition, a reduction in crude oil prices and a rebound in local equities aided the rupee. The market is showing signs of vigour, with buyers snapping up stocks at bargain prices.

    • March 10, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

      ICICI Direct

      Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note on the back of a rebound across global markets as oil prices pulled back sharply after fanning inflationary fears. Investors also await results of key assembly elections in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

      US markets ended higher on the back of gains across technology stocks amid easing commodity prices.

    • March 10, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

      Petrol, diesel prices on March 10:

      Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on March 10 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, a notification issued by state-owned fuel retailers showed.

      But, there is a price reshuffle in cities like Noida and Lucknow, News18 reported.

      In Noida petrol Rs 95.36 and diesel Rs 86.87 per litre; Lucknow petrol Rs 95.14 and diesel Rs 86.68 per litre.

      In Mumbai, a cut on November 4 reduced the price of petrol to Rs 109.98 a litre, which remains unchanged. Diesel is at Rs 94.14 a litre.

    • March 10, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

      Energy Prices Update:

    • March 10, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session amid positive global cues supported by falling crude oil prices.

      At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 1,745.59 points or 3.19% at 56392.92, and the Nifty was up 510.10 points or 3.12% at 16855.50.

    • March 10, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

      Equity markets may see a strong opening tracking overnight buoyancy in US markets and positive trend in SGX Nifty on indications that foreign ministers from Ukraine and Russia will meet in Turkey today to find a solution to end the war. 

      Tumbling oil prices are likely to light a fire, while gold prices gave away recent gains to slip below $2000 levels. 

      Nifty’s biggest supports for the day are placed at 15921 mark. Buying on dips should be the preferred strategy as long as Nifty stays above 15921 mark with targets at 16695 mark and then aggressive targets at 16953 mark. 

      From a chartist standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if Nifty closes above 16953 mark.

