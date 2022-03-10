Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 16,600, Sensex up 1,000 pts ; all eyes on assembly election results

March 10, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities:

On Wednesday, crude oil showed highest single day fall in last two years after OPEC+ member the United Arab Emirate said it supporting pumping more oils into the markets which in supply crunch due to sanctions on Russian oil by the United States. If OPEC+ nations agreed to increase production could restrict gains of crude oil in upcoming session.

We expect WTI crude oil prices to remain volatile and expected to be traded in the range of $94-117 a barrel. Crude oil is having support at $100–95.60 and resistance is at $111.00–114.00. In INR terms, Crude oil has support at Rs 7,964-7,614; while resistance is at Rs 8,872–9112.

USDINR March29 futures contract showed profit taking on Wednesday. We observed that a pair crossed its trend line resistance and made life time high on Monday.

Looking at the technical set-up, a pair was in overbought zone and showed profit taking at higher levels. We expect that a pair could test its support level of 76.5000 again & below that 76.35 levels.

A pair is expected to trade in the range of 76.35-77.20. We suggest to sell on jump in USDINR could be the strategy for coming days.