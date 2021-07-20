Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty below 15,700 dragged by metal, financials

July 20, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

The 725 points cut in the Dow yesterday, the worst in 2021, is a reflection of the risk-off in markets globally. Different reasons are attributed to this correction: The rising Covid cases in the US and UK due to the delta variant, inflation concerns, and concerns about growth coming below consensus expectations. It may be all these. The fact is that at high valuations when investors are sitting on big profits, any fear can trigger profit booking and corrections.

This correction is good for the markets. In the absence of corrections, the excessive valuations will render the inevitable crash very severe and painful. A major correction is unlikely in India since we have already corrected a bit from the recent record high. Investors may opt for the safety of performing sectors with earnings visibility like IT, pharma, metals, cement, capital goods, and large financials.