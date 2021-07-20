MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
July 20, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty below 15,700 dragged by metal, financials

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Bank and metal indices shed 1 percent each, while some buying is seen in the FMCG names. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are down 0.5 percent each.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,123.97-429.43 -0.82%
    Nifty 5015,612.40-140.00 -0.89%
    Nifty Bank34,480.55-598.65 -1.71%
    Nifty 50 15,612.40 -140.00 (-0.89%)
    Tue, Jul 20, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Asian Paints3,014.0032.05 +1.07%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Hindalco383.25-13.70 -3.45%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty FMCG36225.7045.30 +0.13%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5166.20-151.65 -2.85%


  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 20, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST
  • July 20, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST

    India Ratings & Research Private has assigned credit rating on the bank facilities of Ramkrishna Forgings:

    India Ratings & Research Private has assigned credit rating on the bank facilities of Ramkrishna Forgings:
  • July 20, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    The 725 points cut in the Dow yesterday, the worst in 2021, is a reflection of the risk-off in markets globally. Different reasons are attributed to this correction: The rising Covid cases in the US and UK due to the delta variant, inflation concerns, and concerns about growth coming below consensus expectations. It may be all these. The fact is that at high valuations when investors are sitting on big profits, any fear can trigger profit booking and corrections.

    This correction is good for the markets. In the absence of corrections, the excessive valuations will render the inevitable crash very severe and painful. A major correction is unlikely in India since we have already corrected a bit from the recent record high. Investors may opt for the safety of performing sectors with earnings visibility like IT, pharma, metals, cement, capital goods, and large financials.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 20, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

    Adani Group stocks hit lower circuit over Sebi, DRI investigation:

    Adani group stocks remained under pressure for the second consecutive day after Parliament was told that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) were investigating some of the group companies.

    On July 19, the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Parliament that SEBI was investigating Adani Group companies for non-compliance with rules.

  • July 20, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST

    PE/VC investments decline 22% to $5.4 billion in June, up 45% in H1: Report

    Investments by private equity and venture capital funds declined by 22 per cent to $5.4 billion in June, as compared to the $6.9 billion in the year-ago period, a report said on Monday. However, if compared with May's $4 billion, the investments were higher by 33 per cent, the monthly report by industry lobby group IVCA and consultancy firm EY said.

    “Indian PE/VC investment activity grew at a record-setting pace throughout H121 and the deal pipeline indicates that this pace is only going to intensify as 2021 progresses. Both H121 and second quarter notched up lifetime highs for pure-play PE/VC investments at $21.9 billion and $14.1 billion respectively,” EY's partner Vivek Soni said.

  • July 20, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

    Bajaj Finance Q1 earnings today; expect double-digit growth in profit:

    Bajaj Finance will report its numbers for the quarter ended June 2021 today, July 20.

    The company is expected to report double-digit growth in profit, as well as net interest income. However, asset quality pressure is likely on account of lockdowns, which will lead to elevated provisions. Read More

  • July 20, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened lower at 74.95 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 74.87, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market. On July 19, domestic currency ended 31 paise lower at 74.87 against Friday's close of 74.56 per dollar.

  • July 20, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 20, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices extended the opening losses with Nifty trading around 15650.

    The Sensex was down 308.87 points or 0.59% at 52244.53, and the Nifty was down 95.50 points or 0.61% at 15656.90. About 1069 shares have advanced, 1617 shares declined, and 93 shares are unchanged.

    HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Hindalco and M&M were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Shree Cements, Power Grid Corp, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Auto.

    Market at 10 AM Benchmark indices extended the opening losses with Nifty trading around 15650. The Sensex was down 308.87 points or 0.59% at 52244.53, and the Nifty was down 95.50 points or 0.61% at 15656.90. About 1069 shares have advanced, 1617 shares declined, and 93 shares are unchanged. HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Hindalco and M&M were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Shree Cements, Power Grid Corp, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Auto.
  • July 20, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST
Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.