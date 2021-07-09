Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower on weak global cues

July 09, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

TCS Q1 earnings:

The country's largest IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services on July 8 reported a consolidated profit of Rs 9,008 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, registering a 2.6 percent sequential decline due to lower other income, and missing analysts' expectations.

The year-on-year growth in consolidated profit was 28.5 percent during the quarter. Other income declined sharply by 22.6 percent QoQ to Rs 721 crore in Q1FY22. Click to Read More