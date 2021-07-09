MARKET NEWS

July 09, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower on weak global cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 15,650 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian indices are trading mostly lower, while US markets ended lower on uncertainties surrounding the pace of the US economic recovery.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,568.94-485.82 -0.92%
    Nifty 5015,727.90-151.75 -0.96%
    Nifty Bank35,274.10-497.20 -1.39%
    Nifty 50 15,727.90 -151.75 (-0.96%)
    Thu, Jul 08, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT28748.9514.30 +0.05%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5170.50-115.95 -2.19%


  • July 09, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

    TCS Q1 earnings:

    The country's largest IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services on July 8 reported a consolidated profit of Rs 9,008 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, registering a 2.6 percent sequential decline due to lower other income, and missing analysts' expectations.

    The year-on-year growth in consolidated profit was 28.5 percent during the quarter. Other income declined sharply by 22.6 percent QoQ to Rs 721 crore in Q1FY22. Click to Read More

  • July 09, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade mostly lower:

  • July 09, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    ECB tweaks inflation target, bolsters climate role

    The European Central Bank set a new inflation target on Thursday and carved out a major role in the fight against climate change, embarking on a fundamental transformation of Europe's most powerful financial institution.

    "We believe the 2% target is clearer, simpler to communicate and a good balance," ECB President Christine Lagarde told a news conference. "We know that 2% is not going to be constantly on target, there might be some moderate, temporary deviation in either direction of that 2%. And that is OK."

  • July 09, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 43.50 points or 0.28 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,666 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 am

  • July 09, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Wall Street ends lower:

    Wall Street lost ground on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq pulling back from record closing highs in a broad sell-off driven by uncertainties surrounding the pace of the US economic recovery.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 259.86 points, or 0.75%, to 34,421.93, the S&P 500 lost 37.31 points, or 0.86%, to 4,320.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 105.28 points, or 0.72%, to 14,559.79.

  • July 09, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Market on Thursday

    Bears took control of D-Street on Thursday pushing the S&P BSE Sensex below 53,000. The Nifty50 also closed below 15,800 levels largely weighed down by muted global markets.

    The S&P BSE Sensex fell 485 points to 52,568 while the Nifty50 fell 151 points to 15,727.

    Sectorally, buying was seen in utilities, power, and infra stocks while profit-taking was seen in metals, banks, public sector, and finance stocks.

    The S&P BSE Midcap index fell 0.3 percent while the S&P BSE Small-cap index was down 0.09 percent.

  • July 09, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Before you start your day, here's a reminder of Warren Buffett's rules for investing…

  • July 09, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

