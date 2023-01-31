Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; Asia trades mixed, US markets fall

Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net-sold shares worth Rs 6,792.80 crore, the highest ever outflow in a single day since March 8, 2022, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) have net-bought shares worth Rs 5,512.63 crore on January 30, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
IMF retains growth forecasts for Indian economy at 6.8%
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has retained its GDP growth forecasts for India for 2022-23 and 2023-24 at 6.8 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively. Released on January 31 – a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget for 2023-24 – the IMF said while the economy will slow down next year, it will subsequently pick up pace.
"Growth in India is set to decline from 6.8 percent in 2022-23 to 6.1 percent in 2023-24 before picking up to 6.8 percent in 2024-25, with resilient domestic demand despite external headwinds," the IMF said in an update to its World Economic Outlook report.
Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities:
Nifty50 on the daily chart has found support near 17,550 levels which is the 61.80 percent Fibonacci retracement from the low of 16,747 to the high of 18,887 levels. The overall trend remains negative as prices have witnessed a consolidation breakdown below 17,750 levels.
Volatility was the main characteristic of yesterday's session, where prices swung like a pendulum in both directions. As we are in the budget week, volatility is expected to be higher in the next few trading sessions.
The immediate hurdle for the index is currently capped under 17,850 – 17,900 levels. A strong move above 17,900 will again open the gate for 18,050 levels. On the lower side, 17,550 – 17,500 will act as important support for the time being.
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise its main interest rate by a modest 25 basis points to 6.50% at its meeting one week after New Delhi's Feb. 1 budget, before leaving it at that level for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Those forecasts were unchanged from a poll last month, with predictions for a slowdown in GDP growth to 6.0% in the 2023/24 fiscal year from an expected 6.7% in the current one also barely changed.
Like many other major central banks, the RBI is expected to then pause, waiting for inflation to fall before considering a shift toward a stimulative stance as Asia's third-largest economy slows.
Ambuja Cements clarifies on the news of buyback plan
Ambuja Cements clarified on the news item "Adani Group said to plan Rs 3,000 crore Ambuja, APSEZ buybacks". Company said that there is no such plan and hence, we are not in a position to comment on the veracity of the media report.
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.65 percent or Rs 6.30 at Rs 387.45.
BPCL Q3 Results:
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on January 30 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1747.01 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, down 36.67 percent from Rs 2,758.89 crore a year ago.
Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,33,347.51 crore, rising 13.48 percent from Rs 1,17,497.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in an exchange filing.