    January 31, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; Asia trades mixed, US markets fall

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets ended lower on Monday, while Asian markets are trading mixed. The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,802 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 IST.

      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 08:32 AM IST

        IMF retains growth forecasts for Indian economy at 6.8% this year and 6.1% in FY24

      • 08:19 AM IST

        RBI to hike repo rate by 25 bps in Feb, ending tightening cycle: Reuters poll

      • 08:16 AM IST

        Ambuja Cements clarifies on the news of buyback plan

      • 08:15 AM IST

        BPCL Q3 consolidated net profit drops 37% to Rs 1,747 crore

      • 08:08 AM IST

        Oil steadies after falling on rate hike worries, Russian crude flows

      • 08:01 AM IST

        Dollar set for fourth monthly drop as Fed meeting looms

      • 07:58 AM IST

        Tech Mahindra Q3 net profit slips 5% to Rs 1,297 crore; new deal wins at $795 million

      • 07:48 AM IST

        Tech, megacaps drag Wall Street to lower close as big market week kicks off

      • 07:41 AM IST

        Bajaj Finserv Q3 net profit zooms 42% to Rs 1,782 crore

      • 07:38 AM IST

        L&T Q3 net profit rises 24% to Rs 2,553 crore, beats expectations

      • 07:26 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,500.410.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5017,648.950.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank40,387.450.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,648.95 0.00 (0.00%)
      Tue, Jan 31, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris2,892.85131.40 +4.76%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Power Grid Corp211.85-7.40 -3.38%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank3842.1021.05 +0.55%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy23434.70-735.25 -3.04%


    • January 31, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net-sold shares worth Rs 6,792.80 crore, the highest ever outflow in a single day since March 8, 2022, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) have net-bought shares worth Rs 5,512.63 crore on January 30, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • January 31, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST

      IMF retains growth forecasts for Indian economy at 6.8%

      The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has retained its GDP growth forecasts for India for 2022-23 and 2023-24 at 6.8 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively. Released on January 31 – a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget for 2023-24 – the IMF said while the economy will slow down next year, it will subsequently pick up pace.

      "Growth in India is set to decline from 6.8 percent in 2022-23 to 6.1 percent in 2023-24 before picking up to 6.8 percent in 2024-25, with resilient domestic demand despite external headwinds," the IMF said in an update to its World Economic Outlook report.

    • January 31, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

      Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities:

      Nifty50 on the daily chart has found support near 17,550 levels which is the 61.80 percent Fibonacci retracement from the low of 16,747 to the high of 18,887 levels. The overall trend remains negative as prices have witnessed a consolidation breakdown below 17,750 levels.

      Volatility was the main characteristic of yesterday's session, where prices swung like a pendulum in both directions. As we are in the budget week, volatility is expected to be higher in the next few trading sessions.

      The immediate hurdle for the index is currently capped under 17,850 – 17,900 levels. A strong move above 17,900 will again open the gate for 18,050 levels. On the lower side, 17,550 – 17,500 will act as important support for the time being.

    • January 31, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

    • January 31, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST

      RBI to hike repo rate by 25 bps in Feb

      The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise its main interest rate by a modest 25 basis points to 6.50% at its meeting one week after New Delhi's Feb. 1 budget, before leaving it at that level for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll of economists found.

      Those forecasts were unchanged from a poll last month, with predictions for a slowdown in GDP growth to 6.0% in the 2023/24 fiscal year from an expected 6.7% in the current one also barely changed.

      Like many other major central banks, the RBI is expected to then pause, waiting for inflation to fall before considering a shift toward a stimulative stance as Asia's third-largest economy slows.

    • January 31, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST

      Ambuja Cements clarifies on the news of buyback plan

      Ambuja Cements clarified on the news item "Adani Group said to plan Rs 3,000 crore Ambuja, APSEZ buybacks". Company said that there is no such plan and hence, we are not in a position to comment on the veracity of the media report.

      In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.65 percent or Rs 6.30 at Rs 387.45.

    • January 31, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

      BPCL Q3 Results:

      Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on January 30 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1747.01 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, down 36.67 percent from Rs 2,758.89 crore a year ago.

      Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,33,347.51 crore, rising 13.48 percent from Rs 1,17,497.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in an exchange filing.

    • January 31, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

      Crude Oil Prices Update:

      Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after falling by more than 2% in the previous session on the threat of further interest rate hikes and continued Russian crude flows.

      Brent crude futures gained 28 cents to $85.18 per barrel by 0155 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 9 cents to $77.99.

    • January 31, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

      India's share witness fall in World share market

    • January 31, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

      MSCI Index at 3-month low

