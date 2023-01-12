English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    January 12, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat ahead of CPI data; Infosys, HCL Tech in focus ahead of Q3 nos

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: HCL Technologies, Coal India, Titan Company, Power Grid Corp and Grasim Industreis were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, BPCL and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

      Stock Market Today:
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 09:24 AM IST

        RailTel Corporation gains 3% on winning orders worth Rs 292 crore

      • 09:13 AM IST

        TVS Motor to invest Rs 1,000 crore in EV & ICE vehicles in Madhya Pradesh

      • 09:10 AM IST

        Market is likely to gain traction in early Thursday trades: Prashanth Tapse

      • 09:08 AM IST

        HSBC expects Fed's final rate hike on February 1, cuts next year

      • 09:04 AM IST

        Indian rupee opens marginally lower at 81.62 per dollar

      • 08:56 AM IST

        Oil rises on China demand optimism, Russian supply concerns amid sanctions

      • 08:50 AM IST

        Bond yields seen flat with market focus on Dec inflation readings

      • 08:46 AM IST

        Infosys may retain guidance amid muted growth; high furloughs to eat into currency gains

      • 08:42 AM IST

        Gold flat as traders await U.S. inflation data

      • 08:34 AM IST

        HCL Tech Q3 revenue growth set to outperform peers; profit may jump 10%

      • 08:26 AM IST

        KKR invests $1.15 billion in Aircraft leasing as travel rebounds

      • 08:21 AM IST

        Japan current account surplus jumps, marks record for November

      • 08:13 AM IST

        China December CPI up 1.8%, PPI down 0.7% YoY

      • 08:11 AM IST

        Asia stocks hit 7-month high on China and CPI bets

      • 08:01 AM IST

        Sah Polymers to debut on the bourses on January 12

      • 07:54 AM IST

        Undisclosed shareholder of Nykaa offers 14.2 mn shares in block trade

      • 07:52 AM IST

        Direct tax collections at 87% of FY23 target as on January 10

      • 07:45 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India

      • 07:40 AM IST

        Asian markets trade in the green with Hang Seng up nearly 1%

      • 07:37 AM IST

        Wall Street ends sharply higher on optimism before key inflation report

      Sensex60,165.0459.54 +0.10%
      Nifty 5017,910.0514.35 +0.08%
      Nifty Bank42,157.40-75.30 -0.18%
    • January 12, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

      Nykaa Large Trade | 1.4 crore shares (0.5% equity) worth Rs 217 crore change hands at Rs 152.30 per share

    • January 12, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

      RailTel Corporation of India share price rose 3 percent in the early trade on January 12 after company received orders from Government of Puducherry and NMDC.

      RailTel Corporation of India has informed that it has received the work order from Government of Puducherry, Department of Revenue and Disaster Management.

      The order is for designing, development, SITC, O&M for 5 years of Integrated Command Control Centre and other associated activities for Puducherry Smart City.

      The total value of the work is Rs 170.11 crore (estimated value including GST).

      The company has also received the work order from NMDC Limited for implementation of IT Infrastructure for ERP and other future digital initiatives at NMDC.

      The total value of the work is Rs 122.63 crore (estimated value including GST).

    • January 12, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    • January 12, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened on flat note on January 12 ahead of announcement of CPI data.

      The Sensex was up 2.79 points or 0.00% at 60,108.29, and the Nifty was up 3.80 points or 0.02% at 17,899.50. About 1236 shares have advanced, 653 shares declined, and 115 shares are unchanged.

      HCL Technologies, Coal India, Titan Company, Power Grid Corp and Grasim Industreis were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, BPCL and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

    • January 12, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

      TVS Motor to invest Rs 1,000 crore in EV & ICE vehicles in Madhya Pradesh

      TVS Motor Company expressed its intention to invest in Madhya Pradesh for its potential future two-wheeler and three-wheeler expansion in electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. 

      Over a period of time, this could entail an investment of over Rs 1,000 crores and generating direct and indirect employment in Madhya 
      Pradesh of over 2,000 jobs.

      Madhya Pradesh has evolved as a strategic market, owning to its future readiness across sectors, and we believe that the state has immense potential for charting a strong growth trajectory for our two and three-wheeler business, said K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company. 

      Madhya Pradesh is centrally located and well connected with huge potential for growth. The state has excellent talent and engineering capabilities with robust supply chain for manufacturing of two-wheelers and three-wheelers both in ICE and EV. We look forward to working with the government and other stakeholders in Madhya Pradesh, he added.

    • January 12, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

      Market is likely to gain traction in early Thursday trades as a firm US market close overnight would boost investors' confidence. Investors will be eyeing the US inflation data later today and there are expectations that it is likely to moderate in the final month of 2022, signalling that previous interest rate hikes have had their intended effects.

      Back home, IT bellwether Infosys will announce its Q3 numbers today and traders will keenly watch the guidance, especially after the TCS management gave a cautious guidance for the next quarter.

    • January 12, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

      HSBC expects Fed's final rate hike on February 1

      The Federal Reserve will likely hike its target interest rate for the last time at its Jan. 31-February 1 monetary policy meeting, raising it by 50 basis points (bps) to a range of 4.75-5.00 percent, HSBC said in a research note on Wednesday.

      The bank also expects about 50 basis points in rate cuts from the US central bank next year.

    • January 12, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

    • January 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 81.62 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 81.57.

    • January 12, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex was down 91.04 points or 0.15% at 60014.46, and the Nifty was down 73 points or 0.41% at 17822.70.

    • January 12, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net-sold shares worth Rs 3,208.15 crore, continuing selling for the 14th session in a row, but domestic institutional investors (DII) have managed to offset the FII outflow to a major extent by net-buying shares worth Rs 2,430.62 crore on January 11, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • January 12, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

      Yen jumps; dollar tentative

      The yen got a boost on Thursday on expectations that the Bank of Japan will review the side effects of its monetary easing, while the dollar paused its retreat and wobbled near a seven-month low against the euro ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the day.

      The Japanese yen jumped nearly 0.7% to 131.58 per dollar in early Asia trade, following a Yomiuri report that the BOJ will review the side effects of its monetary easing at next week's policy meetings and may take additional steps to correct distortions in the yield curve. The yen last bought 131.92 per dollar.

