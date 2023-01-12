Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat ahead of CPI data; Infosys, HCL Tech in focus ahead of Q3 nos

January 12, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Buzzing

RailTel Corporation of India share price rose 3 percent in the early trade on January 12 after company received orders from Government of Puducherry and NMDC.

RailTel Corporation of India has informed that it has received the work order from Government of Puducherry, Department of Revenue and Disaster Management.

The order is for designing, development, SITC, O&M for 5 years of Integrated Command Control Centre and other associated activities for Puducherry Smart City.

The total value of the work is Rs 170.11 crore (estimated value including GST).

The company has also received the work order from NMDC Limited for implementation of IT Infrastructure for ERP and other future digital initiatives at NMDC.

The total value of the work is Rs 122.63 crore (estimated value including GST).