Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; US markets flat, Asia trades higher post Fed minutes

February 23, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

Internet Fund III offloads Rs 414 crore worth of shares of Delhivery

Internet Fund III Pte Ltd sold more than Rs 400 crore worth of shares in logistics company Delhivery via open market transactions on February 22.

Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, the venture capital fund managed by US-based investment management company Tiger Global Management, has sold more than 1.23 crore equity shares (representing 1.69 percent of total paid-up capital) in the logistics company, as per bulk deals data available on the NSE.

These shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 335.06 apiece and amounted to Rs 414.2 crore.