Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; US markets flat, Asia trades higher post Fed minutes

Gujarat Gas has raised commercial PNG price by Rs 1.5/scm to Rs 49.5/scm, reported CNBC-TV18.
Internet Fund III offloads Rs 414 crore worth of shares of Delhivery
Internet Fund III Pte Ltd sold more than Rs 400 crore worth of shares in logistics company Delhivery via open market transactions on February 22.
Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, the venture capital fund managed by US-based investment management company Tiger Global Management, has sold more than 1.23 crore equity shares (representing 1.69 percent of total paid-up capital) in the logistics company, as per bulk deals data available on the NSE.
These shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 335.06 apiece and amounted to Rs 414.2 crore.
Fed inclined towards more hikes to curb inflation, minutes show
The minutes also said “almost all” officials agreed it was appropriate to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at the meeting, while “a few” favored or could have supported a bigger 50 basis-point hike.
Oil prices edge higher
Oil prices rose slightly in thin Asian trade on Thursday, pausing from a six-day losing streak fed by mounting concerns that more aggressive interest rate increases by central banks could pressure economic growth and fuel demand.
Brent crude futures rose 2 cents to USD 80.62 per barrel by 0110 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to USD 74.04 a barrel.
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR spot closed at 82.85, up 5 paise due to weakness in equity markets. But the gains were muted due to suspected intervention from the central bank. We expect a range of 82.50 and 83.24 on spot.
MPC minutes: Inflation is easing, 25 bps rate hike unwarranted, says member Jayanth Varma
In the February monetary policy, the central bank increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent to fight against the persistent higher inflation. This was the sixth straight hike by the central bank in the last 10 months
Mahindra CIE Automotive Q4 Results
Mahindra CIE Automotive on February 22 reported an impressive 153 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated profit at Rs 195 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q4), led by strong operating performance and exceptional gains.
The company follows the calendar year as its financial year.
Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 2,247 crore grew by 35 percent over a year-ago period, the automotive components supplier said in its filing to exchanges.
Asian markets are trading higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve released the minutes of its most recent meeting that showed central bank members are still committed to fighting inflation with rate hikes.
S&P ends down as Fed minutes fail to halt losing run
The S&P 500 extended its losing streak to four sessions as Wall Street ended broadly lower on Wednesday, with investors cautious despite the latest guidance on rate policy from the U.S. central bank showing few surprises.
Minutes from the Federal Reserve's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting said that "almost all" Fed officials agreed to slow the pace of increases in interest rates to a quarter of a percentage point.
The Dow fell 84.5 points, or 0.26%, to 33,045.09, the S&P lost 6.29 points, or 0.16%, to 3,991.05 and the Nasdaq added 14.77 points, or 0.13%, to 11,507.07.
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 59 points or 0.34 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,616 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
Market on Wednesday:
The Indian equity benchmarks ended 1.5 percent lower on February 22 as profit booking extended for the fourth session, with investors worried about further rate hikes by central banks and Russia's fresh warnings to the West on the war in Ukraine.
The Sensex ended 927.74 points, or 1.53 percent, down at 59,744.98, and the Nifty 272.40 points, or 1.53 percent, lower at 17,554.30. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the release of minutes of policy meetings of the Reserve Bank of India and the US Federal Reserve that will offer cues to the rate hike plans.
The market's biggest single-day fall in two months wiped out Rs 3.7 lakh crore of investors' wealth, as the BSE's market capitalisation dropped to Rs 2,65,21,111.74 crore from Rs 2,61,43,241.59 crore on the previous day.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Grasim Industries, JSW Steel and Bajaj Finance were among the major Nifty losers, while ITC, Bajaj Auto and Divis Laboratories gained the most.
All sectoral indices ended in the red, with Nifty auto, bank, energy, infra, information technology, PSU Bank and metal down 1-2 percent.
Broader indices performed in-line with benchmarks. BSE midcap and the smallcap shed a percent each.
On the BSE, the power index was down 2 percent. Metal, capital goods, information technology, realty, oil & gas, auto and bank closed more than a percent lower from the previous day.