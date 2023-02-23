 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; US markets flat, Asia trades higher post Fed minutes

Rakesh Patil
Feb 23, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,605.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:10 IST. US markets ended mixed, while Asian markets are trading firm.

February 23, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

Gujarat Gas has raised commercial PNG price by Rs 1.5/scm to Rs 49.5/scm, reported CNBC-TV18.

February 23, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

Internet Fund III offloads Rs 414 crore worth of shares of Delhivery

Internet Fund III Pte Ltd sold more than Rs 400 crore worth of shares in logistics company Delhivery via open market transactions on February 22.

Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, the venture capital fund managed by US-based investment management company Tiger Global Management, has sold more than 1.23 crore equity shares (representing 1.69 percent of total paid-up capital) in the logistics company, as per bulk deals data available on the NSE.

These shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 335.06 apiece and amounted to Rs 414.2 crore.

February 23, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

Oil prices edge higher

Oil prices rose slightly in thin Asian trade on Thursday, pausing from a six-day losing streak fed by mounting concerns that more aggressive interest rate increases by central banks could pressure economic growth and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 2 cents to USD 80.62 per barrel by 0110 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to USD 74.04 a barrel.

February 23, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities

USDINR spot closed at 82.85, up 5 paise due to weakness in equity markets. But the gains were muted due to suspected intervention from the central bank. We expect a range of 82.50 and 83.24 on spot.

February 23, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

Mahindra CIE Automotive Q4 Results

Mahindra CIE Automotive on February 22 reported an impressive 153 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated profit at Rs 195 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q4), led by strong operating performance and exceptional gains.

The company follows the calendar year as its financial year.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 2,247 crore grew by 35 percent over a year-ago period, the automotive components supplier said in its filing to exchanges.

February 23, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

Asian markets are trading higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve released the minutes of its most recent meeting that showed central bank members are still committed to fighting inflation with rate hikes.

February 23, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

S&P ends down as Fed minutes fail to halt losing run

The S&P 500 extended its losing streak to four sessions as Wall Street ended broadly lower on Wednesday, with investors cautious despite the latest guidance on rate policy from the U.S. central bank showing few surprises.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting said that "almost all" Fed officials agreed to slow the pace of increases in interest rates to a quarter of a percentage point.

The Dow fell 84.5 points, or 0.26%, to 33,045.09, the S&P lost 6.29 points, or 0.16%, to 3,991.05 and the Nasdaq added 14.77 points, or 0.13%, to 11,507.07.