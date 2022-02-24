Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty below 200-DMA after Russia attacks Ukraine; Brent oil hits $100/bbl

February 24, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Crude oil tops $100 as Russian forces invade Ukraine

Global crude oil and gold prices soared on February 24 after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military action in Eastern Ukraine but iterated that he does not plan to occupy Ukraine.

Russia’s action comes days after the country recognized the independence of two separatist regions in Easter Ukraine following a speech by Putin.

Oil prices, which have been on the boil in recent weeks over the Ukraine-Russia war, soared past the $100 per barrel in Brent futures for the first time since 2014 as traders feared further sanctions that could hit Russia’s crude oil export.

Gold prices also rose sharply in early trade as investors sought haven assets amid an increase in risk aversion due to Russia's military actions in Ukraine.