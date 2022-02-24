Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty below 200-DMA after Russia attacks Ukraine; Brent oil hits $100/bbl

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
Nifty PSU Bank index falls 4 percent dragged by the Union Bank, J&K Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of India
BSE Realty index sheds 4 percent dragged by the Indiabulls Real Estate, Macrotech Developers, Phoenix Mills
Crude oil tops $100 as Russian forces invade Ukraine
Euro hits three-week low, Aussie skids as Putin orders troops into Ukraine
Tyre and Paint stocks in focus after crude oil hit $100 a barrel
BSE Auto index slips 2 percent dragged by the Tube Investments of India, Tata Motors, M&M
Nifty Bank index tumbles 2 percent dragged by the Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, PNB
Airline stocks are in focus as Brent crude hit $100 a barrel
Indices open gap-down with Nifty below 16,600 amid rising geopolitical tensions
Indian markets likely to open gap down tracking geopolitical tensions: ICICI Direct
Brent Crude Oil hits USD 100/bbl for the first time since September 2014, gold gains further
S.Korean stocks hit over 1-week low on Ukraine, COVID-19 worries
Markets are likely to open weak in tandem with the fall in SGX Nifty: Prashanth Tapse
These stocks are under the F&O ban today
Dow Futures down more than 300 points
Russia's Putin announces 'military operation' in Ukraine
India Ratings pegs India's FY22 GDP growth at 8.6% on data revision
Vedanta board to consider third interim dividend on March 2
Oil rises as U.S. says Russian attack on Ukraine may occur soon
Vodafone to pare stake in Indus Towers
Euro skids versus safe-havens as Ukraine tensions ramp up
Gold rises as escalating Ukraine crisis spurs safe-haven bids
Ukraine separatists seek Russian help as U.S. says attack is ready
Asian markets trade lower with Hang Seng, Straits Times, Nikkei down 1% each
Wall Street extends selloff on Ukraine worries
SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down start for the Indian indices:
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|55,192.84
|-2,039.22
|-3.56%
|Nifty 50
|16,459.95
|-603.30
|-3.54%
|Nifty Bank
|35,909.00
|-1,483.05
|-3.97%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|No Biggest Gainer details available.
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Tata Motors
|448.15
|-28.85
|-6.05%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|12637.30
|-339.00
|-2.61%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|2648.10
|-125.80
|-4.54%
Global crude oil and gold prices soared on February 24 after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military action in Eastern Ukraine but iterated that he does not plan to occupy Ukraine.
Russia’s action comes days after the country recognized the independence of two separatist regions in Easter Ukraine following a speech by Putin.
Oil prices, which have been on the boil in recent weeks over the Ukraine-Russia war, soared past the $100 per barrel in Brent futures for the first time since 2014 as traders feared further sanctions that could hit Russia’s crude oil export.
Gold prices also rose sharply in early trade as investors sought haven assets amid an increase in risk aversion due to Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
Euro hits three-week low
The euro sank to a three-week low to the safe-haven dollar on Thursday while riskier commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar weakened amid intensifying fears that a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent.
The rouble held near a two-year trough, sterling touched its weakest level in more than a week, and bitcoin sank to a one-month low after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had authorised military action in Ukraine's breakaway region of Donbass.
Markets had already been put on alert after U.S. Secretary or State Antony Blinken told NBC he believed a full-scale Russian invasion could be imminent.
The euro fell as much as 0.35% to $1.1265, the lowest level since Feb. 3.
Tyre and Paint stocks in focus
Tyre and Paint firms fell after crude oil hit $100 a barrel. Tyre companies use a lot of crude intermediates, paint companies use crude derivatives, and hence rising oil prices increase their input costs.
Asian Paints fell 1.8%, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd fell 2.2%, Berger Paints India Ltd 2%, Shalimar Paints Ltd 3.2%.
Apollo Tyres lost 2.5%, MRF 1.3%, CEAT 1.5%, JK Tyre & Industries 4%.
Airline stocks in focus
Shares of SpiceJet dropped 4% while Indigo fell 3% after Brent crude hit $100 a barrel as Russia orders military action on Ukraine.
Crude oil prices remain a major headwind for the airline industry. Analysts say that the March quarter is traditionally soft for aviation firms and continuous rise in ATF may have a detrimental impact on this seasonally weak quarter that may further strain its finance.
All stocks on BSE Sensex are in the red in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened gap-down on February 24 with Nifty below 16,600 amid rising geopolitical tensions.
The Sensex was down 1,426.28 points or 2.49% at 55805.78, and the Nifty was down 407.80 points or 2.39% at 16655.50. About 270 shares have advanced, 1853 shares declined, and 79 shares are unchanged.
UPL, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were among major losers on the Nifty, while Nestle is the only gainer with marginal gains.
Commodities Update: