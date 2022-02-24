English
    February 24, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty below 200-DMA after Russia attacks Ukraine; Brent oil hits $100/bbl

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the red with auto, bank, FMCG, oil & gas, metal, IT, power and realty down 2-4 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices down 3 percent each.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex55,192.84-2,039.22 -3.56%
      Nifty 5016,459.95-603.30 -3.54%
      Nifty Bank35,909.00-1,483.05 -3.97%
      Nifty 50 16,459.95 -603.30 (-3.54%)
      Thu, Feb 24, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      No Biggest Gainer details available.
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Tata Motors448.15-28.85 -6.05%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12637.30-339.00 -2.61%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank2648.10-125.80 -4.54%


    • February 24, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

      Nifty PSU Bank index fell 4 percent dragged by the Union Bank, J&K Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of India

      Nifty PSU Bank index fell 4 percent dragged by the Union Bank, J&K Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of India
    • February 24, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

      BSE Realty index shed 4 percent dragged by the Indiabulls Real Estate, Macrotech Developers, Phoenix Mills

      BSE Realty index shed 4 percent dragged by the Indiabulls Real Estate, Macrotech Developers, Phoenix Mills
    • February 24, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

      Crude oil tops $100 as Russian forces invade Ukraine

      Global crude oil and gold prices soared on February 24 after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military action in Eastern Ukraine but iterated that he does not plan to occupy Ukraine.

      Russia’s action comes days after the country recognized the independence of two separatist regions in Easter Ukraine following a speech by Putin.

      Oil prices, which have been on the boil in recent weeks over the Ukraine-Russia war, soared past the $100 per barrel in Brent futures for the first time since 2014 as traders feared further sanctions that could hit Russia’s crude oil export.

      Gold prices also rose sharply in early trade as investors sought haven assets amid an increase in risk aversion due to Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

    • February 24, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

      Euro hits three-week low

      The euro sank to a three-week low to the safe-haven dollar on Thursday while riskier commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar weakened amid intensifying fears that a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent.

      The rouble held near a two-year trough, sterling touched its weakest level in more than a week, and bitcoin sank to a one-month low after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had authorised military action in Ukraine's breakaway region of Donbass.

      Markets had already been put on alert after U.S. Secretary or State Antony Blinken told NBC he believed a full-scale Russian invasion could be imminent.

      The euro fell as much as 0.35% to $1.1265, the lowest level since Feb. 3.

    • February 24, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

      Tyre and Paint stocks in focus

      Tyre and Paint firms fell after crude oil hit $100 a barrel. Tyre companies use a lot of crude intermediates, paint companies use crude derivatives, and hence rising oil prices increase their input costs.

      Asian Paints fell 1.8%, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd fell 2.2%, Berger Paints India Ltd 2%, Shalimar Paints Ltd 3.2%.

      Apollo Tyres lost 2.5%, MRF 1.3%, CEAT 1.5%, JK Tyre & Industries 4%.

    • February 24, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

      BSE Auto index slipped 2 percent dragged by the Tube Investments of India, Tata Motors, M&M

      BSE Auto index slipped 2 percent dragged by the Tube Investments of India, Tata Motors, M&M
    • February 24, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

      Nifty Bank index tumbled 2 percent dragged by the Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, PNB

      Nifty Bank index tumbled 2 percent dragged by the Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, PNB
    • February 24, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

      Airline stocks in focus

      Shares of SpiceJet dropped 4% while Indigo fell 3% after Brent crude hit $100 a barrel as Russia orders military action on Ukraine.  

      Crude oil prices remain a major headwind for the airline industry. Analysts say that the March quarter is traditionally soft for aviation firms and continuous rise in ATF may have a detrimental impact on this seasonally weak quarter that may further strain its finance.   

    • February 24, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

      All stocks on BSE Sensex are in the red in the early trade:

      All stocks on BSE Sensex are in the red in the early trade:
    • February 24, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened gap-down on February 24 with Nifty below 16,600 amid rising geopolitical tensions.

      The Sensex was down 1,426.28 points or 2.49% at 55805.78, and the Nifty was down 407.80 points or 2.39% at 16655.50. About 270 shares have advanced, 1853 shares declined, and 79 shares are unchanged.

      UPL, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were among major losers on the Nifty, while Nestle is the only gainer with marginal gains.

    • February 24, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

      Commodities Update:

      Commodities Update:
