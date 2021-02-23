Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty around 14,750; metal, PSU banks in focus

February 23, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST

Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head- Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors:

Selling in dollar rupee continues as inflows dominate. RBI ensured that 72.30 is not breached but don't know how long. If flows continue then next support is 71.80 and after that 70.00.

With dollar bashing continuing despite a rise in US and India yields, we should continue with the strategy of selling the uptics on USD-INR and for importers to hold positions with a stop at 72.65.