February 23, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty around 14,750; metal, PSU banks in focus

Nifty Energy and Metal indices rose 2 percent each, while IT, Infra, and PSU Bank indices added 1 percent each.

  • February 23, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank Index was up 1 percent supported by the Indian Bank, Maharashtra Bank, Canara Bank, PNB:

  • February 23, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head- Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors:

    Selling in dollar rupee continues as inflows dominate. RBI ensured that 72.30 is not breached but don't know how long. If flows continue then next support is 71.80 and after that 70.00. 

    With dollar bashing continuing despite a rise in US and India yields, we should continue with the strategy of selling the uptics on USD-INR and for importers to hold positions with a stop at 72.65.

  • February 23, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST

    Nifty Metal Index added 2 percent led by the Hindustan Copper, MOIL, Hindalco, NMDC:

  • February 23, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Hindalco Industries share price added over 3 percent on February 23 after various brokerages raised target price of the stock. The company board approved amending the dividend distribution policy on February 22. Hindalco Industries was quoting at Rs 325.65, up Rs 9.55, or 3.02 percent on the BSE. Click to read more

  • February 23, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST

    Market Updates: Benchmark indices has extended the gains and trading near the day's high level with Nifty above 14,800.

    At 11:09 IST, the Sensex was up 500.54 points or 1.01% at 50,244.86, and the Nifty was up 152.10 points or 1.04% at 14,827.80. About 1591 shares have advanced, 863 shares declined, and 128 shares are unchanged.

  • February 23, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST

    Fitch Ratings assigns Bharti Airtel's proposed USD bonds at BBB-:

    Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Bharti Airtel Limited's proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes a 'BBB-' rating and Network i2i Limited's, a wholly owned subsidiary of company, proposed subordinated perpetual notes a 'BB' rating.

    At 11:07 hrs Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 569.50, down Rs 0.80, or 0.14 percent on the BSE.

  • February 23, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST

    Buzzing Stock: Tata Motors share price jumped over 4 percent after CLSA has maintained its buy call on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 400 per share. It has also raised FY22-23 EPS estimates by 4 percent driven by higher volume and better margin for India business. The stock was trading at Rs 318.15, up Rs 14, or 4.60 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 320.80 and an intraday low of Rs 308.

  • February 23, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

    BSE Oil & Gas sector rose 2 percent led by the ONGC, BPCL, Gail, HPCL:

  • February 23, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    The USDINR future continue to appreciate against the dollar and moved below our target levels of 72.50. We believe it should consolidate around these levels while upsides can be used as shorting opportunity once again.
     
    The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.46 in the last session. The open interest increased almost 5% in the February series.

  • February 23, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened higher by 14 paise at 72.36 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 72.50, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

    On February 22, the domestic unit ended higher by 15 paise at 72.50 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 72.65.

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

