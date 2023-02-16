Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 18,100, Sensex gains 250 pts; Interglobe Aviation, Adani Power most active

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green.
What should investors do with Torrent Power after a 10% rally in share price?
The enthusiasm in the stock seen on February 15 was driven by the company’s strong growth in revenue and net profit. The power company's net profit surged 88 percent to Rs 694.54 crore in the December quarter
Kotak Mahindra Bank hiked lending rates by 5 bps across tenures w.e.f today, reported CNBC-TV18.
Kotak Mahindra Bank was quoting at Rs 1,793.80, up Rs 8.75, or 0.49 percent.
Tanla Platforms to launch Wisely ATP at MWC in Barcelona, Spain
Tanla Platforms will launch Wisely ATP at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain on February 27, 2023
Motilal Oswal View on ONGC:
The company has already spent Rs 215 billion on KGDWN-98/2. Three wells are already producing 1.7 mmscmd of gas. By May'23, the field is expected to produce first oil, peaking at 45 kbopd in FY25. Along with that, gas production is estimated to reach a peak of 10-12 mmscmd in FY25.
Additionally, ONGC envisages a total expenditure of Rs 41.4 billion on Daman Upside and is likely to add 13.9 mmtoe (mainly gas) over the lifetime of the project. The project is expected to be completed by Oct'25.
The Kirit Parikh recommendations render the much needed respite from low gas prices, as the average gas production cost of ONGC currently stands at ~USD 3/mmBtu, with the NCV for APM gas remaining below USD 3/mmBtu for 10 quarters since Nov'14, thereby generating marginal profit for ONGC.
ONGC is trading at 2x FY24E EV/EBITDA and 3x FY24E P/E.
Broking house value ONGC at 6x Dec'24E adj. EPS of Rs 28.5 and add the value of investments to arrive at a target price of Rs 200. Reiterate buy with 36% potential upside.
On BSE
|Company
|Quantity
|Price
|Value(Cr)
|Interglobe Avi
|6176
|1899
|1.17
|Mishtann Foods
|200000
|8.5
|0.17
|Vodafone Idea
|210016
|7.57
|0.16
|Mishtann Foods
|200100
|8.54
|0.17
|Mishtann Foods
|200000
|8.5
|0.17
|GTL Infra
|363943
|0.96
|0.03
|Yes Bank
|271158
|16.35
|0.44
|GTL Infra
|346642
|0.96
|0.03
|GTL Infra
|353358
|0.96
|0.03
|GTL Infra
|1000000
|0.96
|0.1
USFDA classifies Aurobindo Pharma'sTelangana units as Voluntary Action Indicated
Aurobindo Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary, APL Healthcare Limited’s Unit I & III, an Orals (Tablets, Capsules and Soft gel Capsules) and Derma manufacturing facilities located at Jadcherla, Mahabub Nagar District, Telangana, which were inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration from January 9 to January 18, 2023, have now been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading near day's high with Nifty above 18,100.
The Sensex was up 379.85 points or 0.62% at 61654.94, and the Nifty was up 111.50 points or 0.62% at 18127.30. About 1920 shares have advanced, 975 shares declined, and 111 shares are unchanged.
Time Technoplast bags big order worth Rs 134 crore
Time Technoplast share price gained on February 16 as the firm won single-largest order for supply of CNG Cascades.
Time Technoplast received single-largest order worth Rs 134 crore from Maharashtra Natural Gas for supply of CNG Cascades made from Type - IV Composite Cylinders, company said in its press release.
The supply of the order will be completed within one year from the date of purchase order.
Buzzing
Patel Engineering's share price added nearly 10 percent in the early trade on February 16 after the company along with its joint venture (JV) partners was declared the lowest bidder for projects worth Rs 1,567 crore.
Patel Engineering along with its JV partners have been declared the L1 bidder for Rs 1,567 crore worth of projects in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the company said in a press release. The company's share in these new orders is Rs 1,006 crore.
These orders include the construction of a pressure irrigation system to supply water through the rising/gravity mains by pressurised pipeline system for micro-irrigation under the Rihand Micro Irrigation Project in Madhya Pradesh.
The order also includes investigation, design, construction, testing, and commissioning of works comprising civil and allied works under lift irrigation schemes no.1 and 2 of Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project in the Osmanabad district of Maharashtra. All the projects are scheduled to be completed in 36 months.
Ambuja Cements declares as preferred bidder for Uskalvagu limestone block
Ambuja Cements has been declared as the ‘Preferred bidder’ for the Uskalvagu limestone block in an e-auction conducted by the Government of Odisha.
The block is situated in Malkangiri District, Odisha over an area of ~547 Hectare with estimated limestone resource of ~141 million tonnes having average CaO content of 43.74%, company said in its release.
Hindustan Aeronautics signs contract with Argentinian Air Force
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) signed a contract with Argentinian Air Force (AAF) for supply of spares and engine repair of legacy two tonne class helicopters.
Aviation stocks in focus after government cut the special additional excise duty on ATF to Rs 1 from Rs 6 per litre.
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Global Vectra
|55.4
|3.26
|3
|SpiceJet
|32.8
|1.86
|7678
Trade Spotlight: What should be your strategy for Borosil Renewables, Tejas Networks, Indiabulls Housing Finance today?
Indiabulls Housing Finance has made a good rebound after four-day correction, rising 5.7 percent to Rs 117, and formed Bullish Engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily charts with above average volumes, which is a positive sign. It has given a nice breakout of long downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining December 30, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Two factors have contributed to the ongoing mild rally in the market. One, the global market construct is favourable and, two, the bulls have been emboldened by the apparent change in FII strategy from selling to buying. This favourable backdrop can sustain the rally but breaking the 18200 Nifty resistance would be tough.
Incoming data indicates that the possibility of a soft landing for the US economy is improving. After the blockbuster jobs data, the latest January US retail sales data also is impressive, indicating a resilient economy. Therefore, the US markets are discounting a soft landing for the U S economy in contrast to a hard landing feared earlier.
In India, the big positive is the FIIs turning buyers during the last four days. They might again sell at higher levels, but it appears that the sustained selling from early January till 9th February is over. IT, leading banks, capital goods and RIL may help sustain the rally in the near-term but not for long.
Buzzing
Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea is neither finding favour with investors nor brokerage houses. In fresh reports, foreign brokerage firms Nomura and CLSA have set their target price on the stock at Rs 5 apiece.
On Tuesday, Vi reported a widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,990 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company had registered a loss of Rs 7,234.1 crore in the same period a year ago. Read More
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
IndiGo Large Trade | 1.7 crore chares (4.4% equity) worth Rs 3,221 crore change hands, reported CNBC-TV18.
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on positive note on February 16 with Nifty around 18,100.
The Sensex was up 304.52 points or 0.50% at 61579.61, and the Nifty was up 87.90 points or 0.49% at 18103.70. About 1464 shares have advanced, 554 shares declined, and 96 shares are unchanged.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ONGC, Apollo Hospitals and Tech Mahindra were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, Hero MotoCorp and Titan Company.
Adani Ports to stop giving loans to non-group companies, to pare debt instead
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will halt lending money to non-group companies after having lent at least Rs 12,687 crore last year. The Gautam Adani-controlled company will instead use surplus funds to pare debts worth as much as Rs 44,000 crore.
At the end of December, Adani Ports had over Rs 1,000 crore in loans made to other firms. These loans given by Adani Ports to unidentified companies were backed by Adani Properties, a privately held real estate developer.
Bond Yields Update:
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets are likely to see a positive opening in Thursday trades on the back of an upsurge in US indices and other Asian counterparts. While intra-day sideways movement could continue amid sluggish mood in global equities, traders would take solace from the return of FIIs into the local markets, as they have been net buyers for the past 4 trading sessions.
Benchmark Nifty is likely to be on the front foot in the near term with immediate targets at its biggest hurdles at 18,307 mark. On the other hand, the index has support at 17,927.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 82.70 per dollar on against previous close of 82.80.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 215.43 points or 0.35% at 61490.52, and the Nifty was up 78.50 points or 0.44% at 18094.30.
Dollar climbs
The dollar advanced on Thursday after strong U.S. retail sales data underpinned the resilience of the world's largest economy, cementing the case that the Federal Reserve still has further to go in tightening rates.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar slid after data on Thursday showed that employment surprised in January by falling for a second straight month, while the jobless rate jumped to its highest since last May.
The Aussie, which was marginally higher on the day prior to the data release, fell more than 0.5% to an intra-day low of $0.6868 in the aftermath, and last bought $0.6872.
The greenback surged on the back of the data release and clung to most of those gains on Thursday, with the U.S. dollar index last 0.07% higher at 103.87, after hitting a near six-week top of 104.11 in the previous session.
The euro was little changed at $1.0687, while the kiwi slid 0.28% to $0.6263.
Air Cairo chooses RateGain Travel's AirGain
RateGain Travel Technologies announced today that Air Cairo, Egypt's second-largest carrier has selected AirGain to gather essential pricing insights and competitive intelligence data to speed up growth in a constantly evolving market.
Aditya Birla Group to sell up to 49 percent of renewables business
The Aditya Birla Group has hired StanChart to sell up to 49 percent stake in its renewable energy business to raise around USD 400 million.
Aditya Birla Renewables aims to establish 4.5GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2025-26, mainly for the commercial and industrial segment, building on its current project portfolio of 2GW.
In October 2015, the group agreed to partner with the Abraaj Group to build a large-scale renewable energy platform in India, but the plan was shelved as the Abraaj Group collapsed.
Oil Prices gain
Oil prices angled upward in early Asian trade on Thursday as the market shrugged off a giant U.S. crude inventory build and the International Energy Agency boosted its demand outlook.
Brent crude futures rose 26 cents to $85.64 per barrel by 0131 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 34 cents to $78.93.
Viaz Tyres IPO to open for subscription between February 16-21
Viaz Tyres brings its IPO of 32,26,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at Rs 62 per equity shares, including share premium of Rs 52 per equity share aggregating to Rs 2,000.12 lakhs.
The lot size will be 2,000. Out of 32,26,000 equity shares, 15,32,000 shares are reserved for the retail quota, 15,32,000 shares are reserved for the non-retail (NII) quota and 1,62,000 shares have been reserved under the market maker quota.
The issue opens on the February 15, 2023 and closes on the February 21, 2023. It will subsequently be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 432.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 516.64 crore on February 15, NSE's provisional data showed.
US manufacturing output surges in January
Production at US factories rebounded in January, but output in the prior month was much weaker than initially thought amid higher borrowing costs that are hurting the manufacturing sector.
Manufacturing output increased 1.0 percent last month, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. Data for December was revised down to show production at factories declining 1.8% instead of the previously reported 1.3 percent. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would increase 0.8 percent.
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
The National Stock Exchange has retained BHEL, Punjab National Bank, Ambuja Cements and Indiabulls Housing Finance on its F&O ban list for February 16. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
MSCI delays index weighting changes for two Adani companies
Index provider MSCI said on Wednesday it will postpone implementation of updates to weightings for two of India's Adani Group companies, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, to the May benchmark review.
The reversal of the updates to Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission in the February index review will be reflected in the MSCI Index Product files starting from Feb. 16, MSCI said.
MSCI will also apply a special treatment for all Adani Group's associated securities in the MSCI Equity Indexes starting from February. Click To Read More
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Nifty has given the highest closing of the last 15 sessions and we expect this momentum to continue.
Further India VIX too has remained low at 12.86 levels providing support.
In the near term, we expect defence, capital goods and auto sector stocks to do well on back of strong Q3FY23 results and healthy order book.
SecureKloud Technologies signs MoU with Suvik Technologies FZE
Blockedge Technologies Inc., USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies Inc and Suvik Technologies FZE, a UAE-based public blockchain technology company, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to form a joint venture in Dubai, aimed at creating tools that empower organizations globally migrate to WEB3 technologies.
Buzzing Stocks: InterGlobe Aviation, Shree Cement, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, and others in news today
Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell today.
US retail sales post biggest gain in nearly two years
US retail sales increased by the most in nearly two years in January after two straight monthly declines as Americans boosted purchases of motor vehicles and other goods, pointing to the economy's continued resilience despite higher borrowing costs.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that retail sales surged 3.0 percent last month, the largest increase since March 2021, after declining by an unrevised 1.1 percent in December.
IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal's wife to offload 4% stake via block deal
Shobha Gangwal, the wife of IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal, will sell shares amounting to a four percent stake in the aviation company via a block deal, CNBC TV-18 reported on February 15, citing sources.
The block deal, as per the report, has been launched for 1.56 crore shares. The total deal size is of Rs 2,930 crore, the source who are privy to the development said.
The maximum discount will be up to 5.6 percent of the current market price, the sources added, further noting that the floor price has been set at Rs 1,875 per share. Read More
Fortis Healthcare arm SRL Diagnostics to raise Rs 2,000 crore via IPO
SRL Diagnostics, a subsidiary of listed parent Fortis Healthcare which is backed by Malaysia's IHH, and its private equity investors, have initiated preliminary discussions with investment bankers to rope in advisors as the firm is evaluating an IPO via which it may look to raise around Rs 2,000 crore, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. Read More
Asian markets trade firm with Hang Seng, Kospi up 1% each
Asia Pacific markets tradehigher on Thursday as investors digested Japan’s record trade deficit of $26 billion according to Refinitiv data that dates back to March 2006. Investors also digested a stronger than expected US retail sales report from Wall Street.
Windfall Tax Revision
Windfall tax on crude petroleum cut to Rs 4,350 from Rs 5,050 per tonne
Special additional excise duty on ATF cut to Rs 1 from Rs 6 per litre
Special additional excise duty on diesel cut to Rs 3 from Rs 7.50 per litre
Petrol continues to have nilspecial additional excise duty
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 42.50 points or 0.24 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,060 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 IST.
PTC Industries signs MoU with Hindustan Aeronautics SED, Koraput
PTC Industries and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited – SED signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for mutual cooperation and business development for indigenisation of aviation grade Raw Materials, Components, Sub-systems and Systems of Aero-Engines of Russian origin aircraft.