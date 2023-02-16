 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 18,100, Sensex gains 250 pts; Interglobe Aviation, Adani Power most active

Rakesh Patil
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green.

February 16, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank hiked lending rates by 5 bps across tenures w.e.f today, reported CNBC-TV18.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was quoting at Rs 1,793.80, up Rs 8.75, or 0.49 percent.

February 16, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

Tanla Platforms to launch Wisely ATP at MWC in Barcelona, Spain

Tanla Platforms will launch Wisely ATP at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain on February 27, 2023

February 16, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

Advance/Decline (Intra-day)
NIFTY 50
18,109.75 93.9(0.52%)
37
13
February 16, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Motilal Oswal View on ONGC:

The company has already spent Rs 215 billion on KGDWN-98/2. Three wells are already producing 1.7 mmscmd of gas. By May'23, the field is expected to produce first oil, peaking at 45 kbopd in FY25. Along with that, gas production is estimated to reach a peak of 10-12 mmscmd in FY25.

Additionally, ONGC envisages a total expenditure of Rs 41.4 billion on Daman Upside and is likely to add 13.9 mmtoe (mainly gas) over the lifetime of the project. The project is expected to be completed by Oct'25.

The Kirit Parikh recommendations render the much needed respite from low gas prices, as the average gas production cost of ONGC currently stands at ~USD 3/mmBtu, with the NCV for APM gas remaining below USD 3/mmBtu for 10 quarters since Nov'14, thereby generating marginal profit for ONGC.

ONGC is trading at 2x FY24E EV/EBITDA and 3x FY24E P/E.

Broking house value ONGC at 6x Dec'24E adj. EPS of Rs 28.5 and add the value of investments to arrive at a target price of Rs 200. Reiterate buy with 36% potential upside.

February 16, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

On BSE

Large Deals
CompanyQuantityPriceValue(Cr)
Interglobe Avi617618991.17
Mishtann Foods2000008.50.17
Vodafone Idea2100167.570.16
Mishtann Foods2001008.540.17
Mishtann Foods2000008.50.17
GTL Infra3639430.960.03
Yes Bank27115816.350.44
GTL Infra3466420.960.03
GTL Infra3533580.960.03
GTL Infra10000000.960.1
February 16, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

USFDA classifies Aurobindo Pharma's 

Telangana units as Voluntary Action Indicated

Aurobindo Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary, APL Healthcare Limited’s Unit I & III, an Orals (Tablets, Capsules and Soft gel Capsules) and Derma manufacturing facilities located at Jadcherla, Mahabub Nagar District, Telangana, which were inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration from January 9 to January 18, 2023, have now been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

February 16, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices were trading near day's high with Nifty above 18,100.

The Sensex was up 379.85 points or 0.62% at 61654.94, and the Nifty was up 111.50 points or 0.62% at 18127.30. About 1920 shares have advanced, 975 shares declined, and 111 shares are unchanged.

February 16, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Time Technoplast bags big order worth Rs 134 crore

Time Technoplast share price gained on February 16 as the firm won single-largest order for supply of CNG Cascades.

Time Technoplast received single-largest order worth Rs 134 crore from Maharashtra Natural Gas for supply of CNG Cascades made from Type - IV Composite Cylinders, company said in its press release.

The supply of the order will be completed within one year from the date of purchase order.