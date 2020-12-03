PlusFinancial Times
December 03, 2020 / 10:20 AM IST
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 13,150; auto, metal stocks shine
Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank index rose 4 percent and metal and auto indices rose 1 percent each, while some selling seen in the IT names.

  • December 03, 2020 / 10:18 AM IST

    BSE executes physical deliveries of gold under India good delivery standard

    Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday said it has completed another round of physical deliveries of gold under the India Good Delivery standard. The exchange executed delivery of gold and silver to the tune of Rs 1 crore in the 'options in goods' framework, marking the sixth consecutive month of delivery at its designated vault in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, BSE said in a statement.

    The 'options in goods' contracts on gold mini and silver kg based on spot prices was launched from June 1, 2020. These contracts are converted into physical delivery on expiry. The refined gold delivered on the exchange platform was produced by Parker Precious Metals LLP.

  • December 03, 2020 / 10:12 AM IST
    Nifty Auto Index rose 1 percent led by the Maruti Suzuki, Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland:

    Nifty Auto Index rose 1 percent led by the Maruti Suzuki, Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland:
  • December 03, 2020 / 10:05 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened flat at 73.81 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 73.80, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

    On December 2, rupee ended near the day's low at 73.80 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 73.66.

  • December 03, 2020 / 09:47 AM IST

    IGX secures authorization from PNGRB:

    The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) has secured the necessary authorization to operate as a Gas Exchange as per the provisions of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (Gas Exchange) Regulations, 2020 for a period of 25 years.

  • December 03, 2020 / 09:37 AM IST

    NSE launches first agri commodity futures contract

    National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Wednesday said the exchange has launched its first agricultural commodity futures contract on crude degummed soybean oil (CDSO Futures). The CDSO Futures contract, which was launched on Tuesday, is a monthly expiry futures contract with a trading lot size of 10 tonne and price basis as Kandla, NSE said in a statement.

  • December 03, 2020 / 09:34 AM IST
    Nifty Metal Index added 1 percent led by the Tata Steel, SAIL, Hindalco:

    Nifty Metal Index added 1 percent led by the Tata Steel, SAIL, Hindalco:
  • December 03, 2020 / 09:29 AM IST

    Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex:

    Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex:
  • December 03, 2020 / 09:25 AM IST
  • December 03, 2020 / 09:24 AM IST

    Wipro bags multi-year contract:

    Wipro share price rose 1 percent on December 3 after company won a multi-year contract from Verifone, a global leader in payments and commerce solutions, to drive agility across its cloud services offerings.

    Company will develop new features, capabilities and interfaces for Verifone’s Cloud Services offerings, enabling seamless and flexible transaction processing for the company.

