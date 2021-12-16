Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,319.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. Asian markets are trading higher tracking positive US markets Federal Reserve signaled the interest rate hikes by the end of 2022.
Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis.
For the session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.08% to end at 35,927.43 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.63% to 4,709.85. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.15% to 15,565.58.
December 16, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 68 points or 0.39 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,319.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
December 16, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST
Market on Wednesday:
Indian markets ended lower for the fourth straight session on December 15 amid volatility ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest-rate decision and selling in PSU bank, metal, IT and realty sectors.
At close, the Sensex was down 329.06 points, or 0.57 percent, at 57,788.03, and the Nifty was down 103.50 points, or 0.60 percent, at 17,221.40.
After a flat opening, the market remained under pressure throughout the session. It saw some recovery in the afternoon but still closed near the day's low.
Broader indices ended lower, with the BSE midcap index fell 0.6 percent and the smallcap index down 0.35 percent.
Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, ITC and ONGC were among the top Nifty losers. Gainers included Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki.
Except auto, all other sectoral indices ended in the red, with IT, metal, and PSU bank indices down 1 percent each.
December 16, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST
December 16, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST
