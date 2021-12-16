MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
December 16, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,319.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. Asian markets are trading higher tracking positive US markets Federal Reserve signaled the interest rate hikes by the end of 2022.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex57,788.03-329.06 -0.57%
    Nifty 5017,221.40-103.50 -0.60%
    Nifty Bank36,789.55-104.40 -0.28%
    Nifty 50 17,221.40 -103.50 (-0.60%)
    Wed, Dec 15, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Sun Pharma775.1019.05 +2.52%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Bajaj Finance6,847.25-218.65 -3.09%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto11026.0053.80 +0.49%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2702.65-37.00 -1.35%


  • December 16, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

    US markets end higher:

    Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis.

    For the session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.08% to end at 35,927.43 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.63% to 4,709.85. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.15% to 15,565.58.

  • December 16, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 68 points or 0.39 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,319.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 16, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    Market on Wednesday:

    Indian markets ended lower for the fourth straight session on December 15 amid volatility ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest-rate decision and selling in PSU bank, metal, IT and realty sectors.

    At close, the Sensex was down 329.06 points, or 0.57 percent, at 57,788.03, and the Nifty was down 103.50 points, or 0.60 percent, at 17,221.40.

    After a flat opening, the market remained under pressure throughout the session. It saw some recovery in the afternoon but still closed near the day's low.

    Broader indices ended lower, with the BSE midcap index fell 0.6 percent and the smallcap index down 0.35 percent.

    Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, ITC and ONGC were among the top Nifty losers. Gainers included Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki.

    Except auto, all other sectoral indices ended in the red, with IT, metal, and PSU bank indices down 1 percent each.

  • December 16, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Start your day with Buffett's famous quote about the stock market.

    Hello Readers. Start your day with Buffett's famous quote about the stock market.
  • December 16, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.
  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.