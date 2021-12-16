Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

December 16, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

Market on Wednesday:

Indian markets ended lower for the fourth straight session on December 15 amid volatility ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest-rate decision and selling in PSU bank, metal, IT and realty sectors.

At close, the Sensex was down 329.06 points, or 0.57 percent, at 57,788.03, and the Nifty was down 103.50 points, or 0.60 percent, at 17,221.40.

After a flat opening, the market remained under pressure throughout the session. It saw some recovery in the afternoon but still closed near the day's low.

Broader indices ended lower, with the BSE midcap index fell 0.6 percent and the smallcap index down 0.35 percent.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, ITC and ONGC were among the top Nifty losers. Gainers included Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki.

Except auto, all other sectoral indices ended in the red, with IT, metal, and PSU bank indices down 1 percent each.