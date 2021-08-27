MARKET NEWS

August 27, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; metal, pharma stocks gain, L&T top gainer

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices started the September F&O series on the flat note amid mixed global cues. Among sectors, metal, capital goods and pharma indices up 1 percent each, while selling is seen in the banking names. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading in the green.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex55,961.4612.36 +0.02%
    Nifty 5016,655.4518.55 +0.11%
    Nifty Bank35,521.15-96.40 -0.27%
    Nifty 50 16,655.45 18.55 (0.11%)
    Fri, Aug 27, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Larsen1,660.0064.25 +4.03%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    HDFC2,671.35-29.00 -1.07%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5474.7070.00 +1.30%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Bank35532.40-85.20 -0.24%


  • August 27, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST

    BSE Capital Good index added 1 percent led by the SKF India, Schaeffler India, L&T:

    BSE Capital Good index added 1 percent led by the SKF India, Schaeffler India, L&T:
  • August 27, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

    Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuite ratings & Research on Q1FY22 GDP growth estimates:

    Q1 FY22 enjoys strong support from a favorable base from last year’s near-complete nationwide lockdown which had led to a massive 24.4% YoY contraction in Q1FY21 GDP. While the intensity of the second wave of Covid and the subsequent lockdowns across almost all states have disrupted the contact intensive services again in Q1. The growth print is likely to be supported by the relative resilience of the industrial sector in this phase of the pandemic, steady uptick in exports and improved government capital expenditure levels apart from the base factor. 

    A lower impact of the lockdowns on the industrial sector is manifested in the IIP print for Q1 which recorded 44.9% YoY growth. The buoyancy in the export sector is reflected not only by the 86.0% YoY growth but also an 18.0% growth over that in Q1FY20. 
     
    We have projected a GVA YoY growth of ~ 20.0% and a GDP growth of ~ 22.0%-23.0% for Q1FY22. However, the absolute levels of output will still be lower compared to the pre-Covid levels i.e first quarter of FY20, implying that the economy still needs to cover some lost ground before embarking on a sustainable growth path. A double-digit sequential contraction in GVA and GDP is also expected vis-a-vis Q4FY21, given the severe hit on the services sector.

  • August 27, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Nifty Pharma Index rose 1 percent led by the Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare:

    Nifty Pharma Index rose 1 percent led by the Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare:
  • August 27, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    UPL share price edged higher on August 27 after Jefferies maintained its "buy" call on the stock, with the target at Rs 965 a share.

    The agro-chemical company expects to grow margin-accretive differentiated solutions to 50 percent from 29 percent by FY26. Innovation rate could rise to 30 percent in three to five years, a CNBC-TV18 report said.

    "ESG focus continues, with robust sustainability goals by 2025," it added.

  • August 27, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    US dollar increased 0.25% yesterday amid risk aversion in global markets and surge in US treasury yields. Additionally, the dollar jumped after two Federal Reserve presidents suggested monetary tightening. Furthermore, US GDP data showed economy expanded by 6.6% in Q2CY21 compared to 6.3% in the preceding quarter.
     
    Rupee future maturing on August 27 appreciated by 0.08% in yesterday’s trading session on weak dollar and softening of crude oil prices
     
    The rupee is likely to depreciate today on strong dollar and risk aversion in the global markets. Further, concern over uptick in daily Covid-19 cases in India may hurt the rupee. 

    Additionally, market participants are worried that spread of highly infectious delta variant may derail global economy. Furthermore, market will remain cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speech at Jackson Hole Symposium to gain fresh insights on monetary tightening. USDINR (September) likely to trade between 74.30-74.60.

  • August 27, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices continues to trade flat with negative bias.

    The Sensex was down 91.55 points or 0.16% at 55857.55, and the Nifty was down 12.10 points or 0.07% at 16624.80. About 1441 shares have advanced, 1124 shares declined, and 105 shares are unchanged.

    Market at 10 AM Benchmark indices continues to trade flat with negative bias. The Sensex was down 91.55 points or 0.16% at 55857.55, and the Nifty was down 12.10 points or 0.07% at 16624.80. About 1441 shares have advanced, 1124 shares declined, and 105 shares are unchanged.
  • August 27, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors:

    All is quiet before the major event of Jackson Hole Symposium. Rupee to open 74.20 and remain in a range of 74 to 74.40. Expecting Powell to be neutral keeping the markets in good humor. Meanwhile, equities are down all over Asia, while Asian currencies are slightly weak.

  • August 27, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Brickwork Ratings downgrades rating of Vodafone Idea:

    Brickwork Ratings downgrades rating of Vodafone Idea:
  • August 27, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    SpiceJet share price surged over 4 percent on August 27 after DGCA has lifted the ban on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has lifted the ban on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, over two years after it was grounded, as per a statement issued by the aviation sector regulator on August 26.

    The rescission of ban "enables operation of Boeing company model 737-8 and Boeing company model 737-9 airplanes only upon satisfaction of applicable requirements for return to service", the DGCA order stated.

    SpiceJet has 13 Boeing Max aircraft in its fleet.

  • August 27, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    Markets appear tantalizingly poised with the possibility of a swing in September. This can be on the downside if the trigger comes from a hawkish Fed speak from the Jackson Hole symposium. Covid cases rising, though slowly, too can turn out to be a dampener. The elephant in the room is the sustained FII selling which touched Rs 1974 crore in the cash market yesterday. It would be difficult for retail and DIIs to absorb the selling from FIIs, which might aggravate if the message from the Fed chief tonight is hawkish. Risk-reward appear to be not on the side of bulls.

    The Nifty is held up by sector rotation. In recent days FMCG has emerged as a pillar of support to Nifty with HUL, Nestle, Britannia and Tata Consumer emerging strong. While this sector rotation is keeping the Nifty strong, the pain in the broader market continues with mid-and small-caps bleeding this month. This removal of froth is desirable and will make the broader market healthy.

    It would be good to lighten positions ahead of the Fed message. Investors may remain invested in large-cap IT which is the strongest pillar of this market, the top names in FMCG, high-quality financials, pharma, chemicals and construction-related segments. Extreme care should be exercised in committing additional money at this stage in this richly valued market.

