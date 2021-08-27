Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; metal, pharma stocks gain, L&T top gainer

August 27, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuite ratings & Research on Q1FY22 GDP growth estimates:

Q1 FY22 enjoys strong support from a favorable base from last year’s near-complete nationwide lockdown which had led to a massive 24.4% YoY contraction in Q1FY21 GDP. While the intensity of the second wave of Covid and the subsequent lockdowns across almost all states have disrupted the contact intensive services again in Q1. The growth print is likely to be supported by the relative resilience of the industrial sector in this phase of the pandemic, steady uptick in exports and improved government capital expenditure levels apart from the base factor.

A lower impact of the lockdowns on the industrial sector is manifested in the IIP print for Q1 which recorded 44.9% YoY growth. The buoyancy in the export sector is reflected not only by the 86.0% YoY growth but also an 18.0% growth over that in Q1FY20.



We have projected a GVA YoY growth of ~ 20.0% and a GDP growth of ~ 22.0%-23.0% for Q1FY22. However, the absolute levels of output will still be lower compared to the pre-Covid levels i.e first quarter of FY20, implying that the economy still needs to cover some lost ground before embarking on a sustainable growth path. A double-digit sequential contraction in GVA and GDP is also expected vis-a-vis Q4FY21, given the severe hit on the services sector.