Market LIVE Updates: Sensex hits fresh record high led by power, IT stocks; HDFC Life top gainer

August 25, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

ReNew Power lists on Nasdaq via SPAC:

India's leading clean-energy player ReNew Power Private Ltd debuted on Nasdaq in the United States on August 24 as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and achieved a market capitalisation of nearly $4.5 billion (about Rs 33,500 crore), making it the biggest listing for an Indian entity through SPAC.

A SPAC is an investment vehicle used by institutional investors to raise money for potential acquisitions. Investors who invest in such instruments are not aware of the eventual acquisition target. Until the time the SPAC makes an acquisition, the money raised is parked in an interest-bearing trust account.

SPAC is the only route through which an Indian company can list on foreign bourses.