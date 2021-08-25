MARKET NEWS

English
August 25, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex hits fresh record high led by power, IT stocks; HDFC Life top gainer

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except pharma and bank, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green with IT, power, oil & gas indices up 1 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5-1 percent.

    Sensex56,128.32169.34 +0.30%
    Nifty 5016,688.5563.95 +0.38%
    Nifty Bank35,634.50-77.60 -0.22%
    Tata Motors287.958.15 +2.91%
    Dr Reddys Labs4,530.75-56.65 -1.23%
    Nifty IT34310.80472.40 +1.40%
    Nifty Pharma13784.10-91.95 -0.66%


  • August 25, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

    BSE Power index up 1 percent led by the Adani Transmission, Adani Power, KEC International:

  • August 25, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

    ICICI Dierct:
     
    US dollar declined 0.11% amid rise in risk appetite in global markets. Market sentiments improved after USFDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. Rupee future maturing on August 27 ended flat in yesterday’s trading session.
     
    The rupee may gain strength in early trading session on weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. Market sentiments improved as US House passed a measure approving USD 3.5 trillion budget blueprint and USFDA granted full approval to Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer. However, in the later trading session, the rupee may give up its strength as market participants are worried that spread of highly infectious delta variant may derail the global economic recovery. Additionally, markets will remain vigilant ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.

  • August 25, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened flat at 74.20 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 74.19, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

  • August 25, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

    ReNew Power lists on Nasdaq via SPAC:

    India's leading clean-energy player ReNew Power Private Ltd debuted on Nasdaq in the United States on August 24 as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and achieved a market capitalisation of nearly $4.5 billion (about Rs 33,500 crore), making it the biggest listing for an Indian entity through SPAC.

    A SPAC is an investment vehicle used by institutional investors to raise money for potential acquisitions. Investors who invest in such instruments are not aware of the eventual acquisition target. Until the time the SPAC makes an acquisition, the money raised is parked in an interest-bearing trust account.

    SPAC is the only route through which an Indian company can list on foreign bourses.

  • August 25, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    BSE Information Technology index added 1 percent led by the Brightcom Group, Axiscades Technologies, 3i Infotech:

  • August 25, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices were trading higher with Sensex hitting fresh all-time high, while Nifty also hovering around its record high level.

    At 10:00 IST, the Sensex was up 157.28 points or 0.28% at 56116.26, and the Nifty was up 56.40 points or 0.34% at 16681. About 1950 shares have advanced, 666 shares declined, and 84 shares are unchanged.

  • August 25, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors 

    Dollar Rupee opening flat around 74.19 and will remain in a range of 74.00 to 74.40 with uptics to be sold as flows continue, RBI and oil companies being the only buyers. RBI has been protecting 74.10 for the moment. As assets are monetized and we approach complete sale of BPCL and IPO of LIC flows will increase only. So any good uptic needs to be sold.

  • August 25, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Global brokerage retains buy on ICICI Bank, sees 28% upside:

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as the managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Bank, the private lender said in a regulatory filing on August 24.

    Global research firm Jefferies has maintained buy call on the stock and has raised target to Rs 900 from Rs 830 per share. The brokerage firm is of the view that the bank is at an inflection point of leveraging investment in SME/Biz banking platform, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

    ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 698.55, up Rs 4.20, or 0.60 percent on the BSE.

  • August 25, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

    Sensex at fresh record high, Nifty around 16,700

    Benchmark indices extended the opening gains with Sensex hitting fresh record high, while Nifty around 16700.

    At 09:36 IST, the Sensex was up 155.76 points or 0.28% at 56114.74, and the Nifty was up 54.90 points or 0.33% at 16679.50. About 1846 shares have advanced, 597 shares declined, and 70 shares are unchanged.

  • August 25, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    Nifty Metal index added 1 percent supported by the APL Apollo, MOIL, Jindal Steel, SAIL:

