Market LIVE Updates: Indices recover, trade flat amid volatility; IT stocks drag, Bajaj Finance top loser

August 10, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 profit drops 51% YoY to Rs 181.55 crore

Samvardhana Motherson International reported a 51% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 181.55 crore during the quarter ended June FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue grew by 9% to Rs 17,614.4 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.

The company said the board has approved fund raising of Rs 1,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures, on a private placement basis, in one or more series or tranches.