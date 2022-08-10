English
    August 10, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices recover, trade flat amid volatility; IT stocks drag, Bajaj Finance top loser

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, Information Technology index down 1 percent, while selling is also seen in the realty, metal and power names.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex58,836.91-16.16 -0.03%
      Nifty 5017,523.35-1.75 -0.01%
      Nifty Bank38,368.65131.25 +0.34%
      Nifty 50 17,523.35 -1.75 (-0.01%)
      Wed, Aug 10, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Apollo Hospital4,554.00126.65 +2.86%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Bajaj Finance7,203.20-139.00 -1.89%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank38367.30129.90 +0.34%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT29625.50-342.20 -1.14%


    • August 10, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

      Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 profit drops 51% YoY to Rs 181.55 crore

      Samvardhana Motherson International reported a 51% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 181.55 crore during the quarter ended June FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue grew by 9% to Rs 17,614.4 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal. 

      The company said the board has approved fund raising of Rs 1,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures, on a private placement basis, in one or more series or tranches.

    • August 10, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

      Bharti Airtel Q1 profit surges 467% YoY to Rs 1,607 crore, revenue grows 22.2%##Buzzing:

      The telecom operator Bharti Airtel clocked a 467% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 1,606.9 crore for the quarter ended June FY23, with revenue growing 22.2% to Rs 32,804.6 crore and EBITDA increasing 26% to Rs 16,604.40 crore compared to year-ago period. EBITDA margin expanded by 150 bps YoY to 50.6 percent in Q1FY23.

    • August 10, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

      Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Large Trade | Around 9.3 crore shares (14.5% equity) worth Of Rs 432 crore change hands at Rs 463 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.    

      Kirloskar Pneumatic Company was quoting at Rs 480.00, up Rs 4.75, or 1.00 percent.

    • August 10, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

      Jefferies View on Bharti Airtel

      Foreign broking firm Jefferies has maintained buy call on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 875 from Rs 860 per share.
      The revenue/EBITDA was largely in-line with estimates, while profit was missed the estimates due to higher forex losses & lower profit from associates.

      The ARPU rose 3% QoQ, further rise will require tariff hikes.

      Jefferies tweak FY23-25 revenue/EBITDA estimates by up to 1% and lower the profit estimates by 4-12% to factor in Q1 results. Over FY22-25, expect co to deliver 17%/22% CAGR in revenu/EBITDA, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • August 10, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

      Buzzing

      Salzer Electronics recorded a 143.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 9.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, supported by operating as well as top line performance. Revenue grew by 56% to Rs 237.9 crore compared to year-ago period.

      Salzer Electronics was quoting at Rs 204.50, up Rs 22.45, or 12.33 percent on the BSE.

    • August 10, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices were trading lower with Nifty below 17500.

      The Sensex was down 207.01 points or 0.35% at 58646.06, and the Nifty was down 61.30 points or 0.35% at 17463.80. About 1344 shares have advanced, 1521 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.

    • August 10, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      Power Grid Corporation of India reported a 37% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 3,801 crore in June FY23 quarter on a high base. The year-ago period profit was boosted by exceptional gain. Revenue increased by 6.7% to Rs 10,905.21 crore compared to same period last fiscal.

    • August 10, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

      Pfizer's managing director S. Sridhar resigns

      Mr. S. Sridhar, Managing Director, has expressed his intention to take an early retirement and has tendered his resignation as the Managing Director of Pfizer, company said in its release.

      Pfizer was quoting at Rs 4,162.00, down Rs 7.05, or 0.17 percent on the BSE

    • August 10, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

      BSE Information Technology index shed 1 percent dragged by the Eclerx Services, Subex, Zensar Technologies

