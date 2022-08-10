Market LIVE Updates: Indices recover, trade flat amid volatility; IT stocks drag, Bajaj Finance top loser

Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 profit drops 51% YoY to Rs 181.55 crore
Samvardhana Motherson International reported a 51% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 181.55 crore during the quarter ended June FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue grew by 9% to Rs 17,614.4 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.
The company said the board has approved fund raising of Rs 1,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures, on a private placement basis, in one or more series or tranches.
The telecom operator Bharti Airtel clocked a 467% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 1,606.9 crore for the quarter ended June FY23, with revenue growing 22.2% to Rs 32,804.6 crore and EBITDA increasing 26% to Rs 16,604.40 crore compared to year-ago period. EBITDA margin expanded by 150 bps YoY to 50.6 percent in Q1FY23.
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Large Trade | Around 9.3 crore shares (14.5% equity) worth Of Rs 432 crore change hands at Rs 463 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company was quoting at Rs 480.00, up Rs 4.75, or 1.00 percent.
August 10, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST
Jefferies View on Bharti Airtel
Foreign broking firm Jefferies has maintained buy call on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 875 from Rs 860 per share. The revenue/EBITDA was largely in-line with estimates, while profit was missed the estimates due to higher forex losses & lower profit from associates.
The ARPU rose 3% QoQ, further rise will require tariff hikes.
Jefferies tweak FY23-25 revenue/EBITDA estimates by up to 1% and lower the profit estimates by 4-12% to factor in Q1 results. Over FY22-25, expect co to deliver 17%/22% CAGR in revenu/EBITDA, reported CNBC-TV18.
August 10, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST
Buzzing
Salzer Electronics recorded a 143.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 9.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, supported by operating as well as top line performance. Revenue grew by 56% to Rs 237.9 crore compared to year-ago period.
Salzer Electronics was quoting at Rs 204.50, up Rs 22.45, or 12.33 percent on the BSE.
August 10, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading lower with Nifty below 17500.
The Sensex was down 207.01 points or 0.35% at 58646.06, and the Nifty was down 61.30 points or 0.35% at 17463.80. About 1344 shares have advanced, 1521 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.
August 10, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
Buzzing:
Power Grid Corporation of India reported a 37% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 3,801 crore in June FY23 quarter on a high base. The year-ago period profit was boosted by exceptional gain. Revenue increased by 6.7% to Rs 10,905.21 crore compared to same period last fiscal.
August 10, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
Pfizer's managing director S. Sridhar resigns
Mr. S. Sridhar, Managing Director, has expressed his intention to take an early retirement and has tendered his resignation as the Managing Director of Pfizer, company said in its release.
Pfizer was quoting at Rs 4,162.00, down Rs 7.05, or 0.17 percent on the BSE