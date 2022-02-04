MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Serum Institute of India pares stake in Panacea Biotec, stock locked in lower circuit

    SII sold a 0.58% stake in the company. As of December 2021, its stakeholding was at 8.59%

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 04, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST
    Panacea Biotec

    Panacea Biotec

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Panacea Biotec share price was locked in a 5 percent lower circuit on February 4 after Serum Institute of India pared stake in the company.

    The stock closed at Rs 329.20 on the NSE, down 5 percent, continuing its slide. The scrip has fallen fell more than 25 percent in the last eight months.

    Vaccines & immuno-biologicals manufacturer Serum Institute of India sold 3.58 lakh equity shares in Panacea Biotec, representing 0.58 percent of total shareholding on the NSE, as per the bulk deals data.

    Serum Institute sold those shares at a price of Rs 278.15 per share. The Cyrus Poonawalla-owned biotechnology company owned an 8.59 percent stake, or 52,63,920 shares, in the company as of December 2021.

    Panacea Biotec will release its financial results for the December 2021 quarter on February 14, 2022.
    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Panacea Biotec
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 03:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.