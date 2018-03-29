Sensex, Nifty shut on account of Mahavir Jayanti festival

The country’s pioneer stock exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are shut on Thursday on account of Mahavir Jayanti festival.

As a result, there will be no trading in the equity market. Along with it, all wholesale commodity markets, including those of metals and bullion, are closed.

The forex and commodity futures markets will also not conduct any kind of trading.

The ongoing week is a truncated one, owing to two trading holidays— Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday. On Wednesday, the market witnessed another bout of weakness, with the Sensex losing over 200 points, while the Nifty managed to close just below 10,100-mark.

In fact, the session also saw expiry of March series’ derivative contracts. For the series, both Nifty and Sensex lost a little over 2 percent for the series. Wednesday also marked the end of financial year for the market, with the next session lined up only on April 2, 2018.

The market closed the last day of financial year 2017-18 on a weak note on Wednesday after gains seen in previous two consecutive sessions, tracking global weakness. All sectoral indices ended in the red barring IT.

For the financial year 2017-18, the Sensex rallied 11.3 percent and the Nifty surged 10 percent while the Nifty Realty was the biggest gainer with nearly 38 percent upside.

Both benchmark indices ended the truncated week up by 1.1 percent each while both lost more than 2.5 percent in March series.