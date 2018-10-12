Sell Jindal Steel & Power, target Rs 155: Hadrien Mendonca

Hadrien Mendonca

Jindal Steel & Power has broken down from an inverse Cup and Handle pattern on the weekly chart and has also sustained below the breakdown zone. It has also entered into a lower top lower bottom structure which is a negative development.

The stock has also broken down from an inverse Flag pattern on the daily chart which further accentuates our bearish stance on the stock.

