App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Ceat, target 1280: Abhishek Mondal

Traders can sell the stock at current level and add shorts on some technical bounce around Rs 1355-1360 with a stop loss above Rs 1378 for target of Rs 1295 and Rs 1280, says Abhishek Mondal of Guiness Securities.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Abhishek Mondal

Guiness Securities

Ceat is continuously trading below its short and mid-term moving averages as well as below 61.8 percent retracement levels of 4th September to 10th September 2018 up move with moderate volumes in daily scale, which indicates that the bias could remain bearish for the next few trading sessions.

The Daily Relative strength index (RSI) is trading at 43.53, showing negative momentum and MACD is continuously trading below the signal line whereas directional movement also indicating the negative trend.

Based on the above observations the stock is likely to move down in the near term. A trader can sell the stock at current levels and add shorts on some technical bounce around Rs 1355-1360 with a stop loss above Rs 1378 (closing basis) for a target of Rs 1295 and Rs 1280.

Disclaimer: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 10:49 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.