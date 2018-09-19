Sell Ceat, target 1280: Abhishek Mondal

Guiness Securities

Ceat is continuously trading below its short and mid-term moving averages as well as below 61.8 percent retracement levels of 4th September to 10th September 2018 up move with moderate volumes in daily scale, which indicates that the bias could remain bearish for the next few trading sessions.

The Daily Relative strength index (RSI) is trading at 43.53, showing negative momentum and MACD is continuously trading below the signal line whereas directional movement also indicating the negative trend.

Based on the above observations the stock is likely to move down in the near term. A trader can sell the stock at current levels and add shorts on some technical bounce around Rs 1355-1360 with a stop loss above Rs 1378 (closing basis) for a target of Rs 1295 and Rs 1280.

