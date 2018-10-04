Sell Bata India, target Rs 845: Rupak De

Rupak De

Bata India has given a breakdown from the consolidation pattern which suggests increasing pessimism in the stock. The fall in price was backed by a rise in volume.

The momentum oscillator RSI (14) is in bearish crossover and falling suggesting a continuation of bearish momentum.

Traders can sell the stock in the range of Rs 930-910 for the target of Rs 845 with a stop loss above Rs 957.

