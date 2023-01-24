English
    Sebi faces tribunal blaze for 'casual approach' in NSE co-location scam probe

    The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Monday set aside the Sebi order to disgorge Rs 624 crore against the National Stock Exchange

    Kaushal Shroff
    January 24, 2023 / 07:24 AM IST

    The long-winded and controversial saga of the co-location scam had another twist on Monday with the Securities Appellate Tribunal setting aside the Sebi order to disgorge Rs 624 crore against the National Stock Exchange.

    Former NSE chief executives and managing directors Ravi Narian and Chaitra Ramkrishna also received major relief when the the marker regulator’s order to disgorge a sizable portion of their salaries was also set aside.

    In its order, the SAT bench, comprising Justices Tarun Agarwala and MT Joshi, took Sebi to task and skewered it for failing in the investigation.

    “We must observe that when serious allegations were made against a first-level regulator, namely, NSE, Sebi should have been proactive and should have conducted the investigation seriously.” the bench observed. “Sebi had adopted a slow approach and, in fact, was placing a protective cover over NSE's alleged misdeeds. It is only when questions were placed on the floor of the Parliament that Sebi woke up and instituted an investigation. The scope of the investigation was limited.”