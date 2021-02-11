MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

SEBI examines feasibility to introduce freight derivatives

As freight is one of the important cost factors in the commodities market, the regulator said introduction of derivatives on freight whether on rail, road, air or waterways would help the industry to hedge their freight related price risks.

February 11, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST
SEBI headquarters (Representative image)

SEBI headquarters (Representative image)

With a view to introduce new products for development of the commodity market, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is examining the feasibility of introducing derivatives contracts on freight.

As freight is one of the important cost factors in the commodities market, the regulator said introduction of derivatives on freight whether on rail, road, air or waterways would help the industry to hedge their freight related price risks.

"It is proposed to study the feasibility of introduction of freight derivatives in the commodity derivatives market," Sebi said in its annual report for 2019-20.

Further, to prevent the fragmentation of liquidity among various stock exchanges in the commodities segment and to develop and deepen the commodity derivatives markets, Sebi will explore a proposal to allow only unique sets of commodities to be traded at each exchange.

Currently, multiple exchanges are permitted to launch contracts on the same commodity in order to create competition and give choice to investors.

Close

Related stories

Also, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said it will review the list of 91 commodities notified by the government for trading on the exchange platform

In July, Sebi General Manager (Commodity Segment) Chhavi Kapoor had said that the government list of 91 notified commodities on which exchanges can launch commodities for trading, cannot be "sacrosanct" and the exchanges should look at new products learning from the current COVID-19 crisis.
TAGS: #Market news #SEBI
first published: Feb 11, 2021 12:04 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.