SEBI approves framework for gold exchange, creation of Social Stock Exchange

Source: ShutterStock

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has set the ball rolling for a Gold Exchange and approved the creation of a Social Stock Exchange (SSE).

The board approved the framework for Gold Exchange under the SEBI (Vault Managers) Regulations, 2021.

Electronic gold receipts will be issued and notified as securities under the Securities Contract Regulation Act, 1956.

The board also approved the creation of the SSE under the regulatory ambit of SEBI for fundraising by social enterprises (SE).