App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi approves amendments to takeover, buyback norms

According to the regulator, the amendments are mainly aimed at simplifying the language, removing redundant provisions and inconsistencies as well as update references to Companies Act, 2013.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Sebi today approved changes to takeover regulations wherein entities would get additional time for upward revision of open offer price during share tendering period. Besides, buyback regulations would also be amended.

These proposals were cleared at the board meeting of Sebi here today.

"... it has been decided to grant additional time for upward revision of open offer price till one working day before the commencement of the tendering period," Sebi said in a release.

According to the regulator, the amendments are mainly aimed at simplifying the language, removing redundant provisions and inconsistencies as well as update references to Companies Act, 2013.

In this regard, changes would be made to the Sebi (Substantial Acqusition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

Talking to reporters after the board meeting, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said changes to takeover as well as buyback regulations have been approved.

The watchdog would be reframing buyback regulations, with inclusion of definition of buyback period.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 06:07 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.