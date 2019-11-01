App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sahyadri Agencies sells 3.5% stake in Jyothy Labs for Rs 224 cr

The shares have been picked up by ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Reliance Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund and Aurigin Master Fund.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Sahyadri Agencies, a promoter of Jyothy Labs, on November 1 divested 3.5 per cent stake in the homegrown FMCG firm for Rs 224 crore through open market transactions.



According to block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Sahyadri Agencies sold a total of 1,29,17,000 shares, which is equivalent to 3.5 per cent stake of Jyothy Labs.

The shares were offloaded on an average price of Rs 173.4, valuing the transaction at Rs 224 crore, the data showed.

related news

At the end of the September quarter, Sahyadri Agencies held 8.17 per cent stake in Jyothy Labs, maker of Margo soap and Henko and Mr White detergent.

Shares of Jyothy Labs closed 1 per cent lower at Rs 173.4 on the National Stock Exchange.

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #Business #Jyothy Labs #Market news

