App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 75.18 per dollar

Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Monday. It opened lower by 33 paise at 75.18 per dollar against previous close of 74.85.

The rupee ended 30 paise higher at 74.85 against the US dollar on Friday after the RBI announced various measures to stimulate growth amid coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country.

Rupee ended the last week 39 paise higher at 74.85 on March 27 against its March 20 closing of 75.24.

Close

USDINR was unable to move below its crucial support of 74.50 levels and witnesses buying interest from there again. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.

related news

Gold prices edged up on Monday as the U.S dollar hovered near a two-week low touched in the previous session, while coronavirus lockdowns tightened across the world and stoked fears of economic damage, lifting demand for safe-haven bullion.

"The overall risk sentiment is negative. US treasury yields are lower. USD has strengthened across the board. Asian currencies are trading 0.3-1% weak against the US Dollar. Rupee is likely to trade in a 75.15-75.65 range," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder & CEO, IFA Global.

"Month end exporter selling and nationalized banks intervening on behalf of the RBI could cap up side in USD-INR intraday. Watch out for the spread between April futures and April OTC as there is a handsome arbitrage on offer there."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.